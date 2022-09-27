Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes opening odds

On October 1, the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) will kick off their fifth game of the season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes have dominated this series going in 8-0 against Rutgers straight-up and winning by an average of 42.5 points per game.

Our friends at Tipico, our official odds provider, currently have Ohio State listed as a mighty large 40.5-point favorite with the total points set at 60.5. This seems like a large spread, but as discussed above, Ohio State has dominated this series and in addition to being 8-0 straight up against the Scarlet Knights, the Buckeyes are 6-2 against the spread, and in each game, Ohio State has been favored by 21 or more points.

Last season the Buckeyes led 24-6 at the end of the first quarter, which turned into a 46-6 lead at halftime, a 52-6 lead heading into the third quarter, and ultimately a 52-13 blowout.