Milwaukee Comedy Festival Starts Sunday
“Oh, I plan to be involved in comedy in one way or another until the day I die,” McCarthy vows. As a principal—with Matt Kemple and Greg Bach—in Milwaukee Comedy, which also operates comedy venue The Laughing Tap (706 B S. Fifth St.) and organizes the Milwaukee Comedy Festival (running Sunday Oct. 2 through Sunday Oct. 9), McCarthy is already plenty involved in making her city an environment rich with organized opportunities for communal laughter.
Autumn at the Allis Returns
The Charles Allis Art Museum once again presents its free concert series, Autumn at the Allis. Visitors are invited to listen to local music artists and enjoy local eats alongside the Allis’ art collection every Thursday this October. This year’s lineup features Johnathon Mayer with Liam Hayes, Steph Lippert,...
Best of Milwaukee 2022 Media Kit
Every year you hear “check out this place, it’s amazing” and “I just had the best food at…” and now it’s your chance to vote on who is the best in our 2022 Best of Milwaukee campaign!. With our two-stage voting system that...
Lebnani’s Abundant Choices
Lebnani House (5051 S. 27th St.) sets a high standard for Middle Eastern dining in Milwaukee. The restaurant is spacious and airy, comfortably arranged with seating on chairs and booths. Service is friendly and swift. The menu is huge. Word of mouth circulated quickly, after Lebnani House opened this summer,...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 930 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 930 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 841 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,429 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,507 cases per day. In 2020, 2,816 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,379 cases per day.
