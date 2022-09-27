ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knee-jerk reactions from USF's loss to East Carolina

BOCA RATON, Fla. — East Carolina dominated USF on Saturday in both squad’s American Athletic Conference openers. The game was moved from its original home of Raymond James Stadium to FAU Stadium due to Hurricane Ian. The Pirates jumped out to a 41-7 lead and never looked back.
