Read full article on original website
Related
tampabeacon.com
Tampa Solid Waste department resumes collection services
TAMPA — City of Tampa solid waste services and operations will resume regularly scheduled collection Monday, Oct. 3. Resumption of all services excludes the department's bulky waste service, Solid Waste Enhanced Environmental Program, also known as SWEEP. All residential curbside collection is resuming normally scheduled services beginning Monday. Residential...
tampabeacon.com
Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims
If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
tampabeacon.com
Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
tampabeacon.com
Pasco school district to change reassignment policy after parent lawsuit
LAND O’LAKES — Kurt Browning has reassigned a student to a different school without allowing the parent to challenge the move just once in his 10 years as Pasco County schools superintendent. He and his successors might never get the chance again, giving pause to other districts that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tampabeacon.com
Young boys take pride in volunteer efforts
If everybody could be like Kaiden Backus and Lewis Queensberry, the world would be a much nicer place to live in. These two youths are leading their generation as examples of good citizens by their willingness to pick up trash. Their acts of hard work and selflessness are helping the environment be a cleaner and safer place for all species.
tampabeacon.com
New PK’s Play Zone & Grille brings the fun for everyone
HOLIDAY — Let the fun and games begin! A new family-friendly entertainment business is opening its doors in the community that has activities from pool tables and electronic darts to a ninja obstacle course and indoor mini-golfing. PK’s Play Zone & Grille had a successful run in Hillsborough County...
Comments / 0