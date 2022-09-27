Read full article on original website
10 of the Shortest Bestselling and Classic Books
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Books are getting shorter. One analysis of New York Times non-fiction bestsellers released between 2011 and 2017 found that the average length of a title on the list went from 467 pages in 2011 down to 273 pages by 2017, a decrease of 42 percent.
10 best books by Black authors to mark Black History Month in the UK
October marks Black History Month in the UK, when we set aside time to honour the history and contributions of the Black community. It’s also a great time to discover a new book or two written by a Black author.And with an autumn chill hanging in the air, we can think of few things better than curling up on the couch and getting lost in a good book. From a story about a Hollywood romance to the tale of a dying father writing letters to his estranged son, the following new books are beautifully written with memorable characters and exciting...
10 of the Best Halloween Read Alouds for Elementary School
One of the best parts of my job as an elementary librarian is designing the seasonal book displays, specifically when it’s time for HALLOWEEN READ ALOUDS! Reading aloud is my favorite pastime, and Halloween is my favorite time of year. I adore a good classic like The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything or Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. However, I’ve been particularly pleased with some of the new titles coming out over the past few years. Authors and illustrators have been telling sweet stories with pleasing aesthetics, making books that even fear avoiders can enjoy!
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
Wolf Hall author Dame Hilary Mantel dies aged 70
Author Dame Hilary Mantel, best known for the Wolf Hall trilogy, has died aged 70, HarperCollins has announced. The British writer won the Booker Prize twice, first for her 2009 novel Wolf Hall and again for its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies, in 2012. Her publisher HarperCollins said in a...
Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout review – lockdown confessions
Elizabeth Strout is writing masterpieces at a pace you might not suspect from their spaciousness and steady beauty. Last year she published Oh William!, which is on the 2022 Booker prize shortlist. In it, her much-loved narrator Lucy Barton returns tentatively to the company of her first husband, William, thinking all the while about empathy, loneliness and her lifelong sense of invisibility. Now Lucy by the Sea picks up the story, but there is a virus spreading and we are at the dawn of a changed world.
Isy Suttie review – charming comic on a wild childhood chase
When Isy Suttie was a girl in Matlock, Derbyshire, she always had “an urge to look for the jackpot in life … I never did anything by halves.” What do you do with that personality when you’re a middle-aged parent to two small children? That’s the subject of Suttie’s first touring show in six years – even if its focus gets fuzzy in the later stages. Whatever its gist, it’s a thoroughly likable confection, contrasting child-Isy and mum-Isy in a series of autobiographical anecdotes then – in classic mum fashion – popping all the show’s ingredients into a pot to cook up a pair of delicious songs too.
