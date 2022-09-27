Read full article on original website
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain starting tonight and into the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see the end of a quiet weather workweek with rain tonight that will carry into Saturday.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
'You have to watch your pennies.’ Yonkers bakery hit hard by butter price surge
The price of butter and other ingredients have risen significantly due to inflation, and local bakeries are feeling the impact.
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
Liberty 14-year-old found safe in Queens, escorted home with mother
Police say Luisa Campos may be with a male companion and may still be in the local area.
FDNY: 1 hurt in East Flatbush apartment building fire
The fire department said the fire started around 3 p.m. in apartment 2C.
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass, topples over on Wantagh State Parkway
A tractor-trailer that attempted to cross under a bridge on the Wantagh State Parkway in East Meadow overturned on Saturday.
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
NYPD: Man sought following discovery of loaded firearm at Mount Hope subway station
Police are looking for a man in connection to a loaded weapon being found after an incident in Mount Hope on Friday. Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man assaulting another man inside the East 174-175 streets and Grand Concourse subway station. When officers arrived at...
East Patchogue community raises funds for thrift store that was robbed
An East Patchogue thrift store that prides itself on helping the community was robbed earlier this week. Police say Maria Guiterrez-Monterrey, of Westhampton, took cash, coins and jewelry from Angels of Long Island on Monday. Angels of Long Island founder Debbie Loesch walked outside her office for a delivery for...
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed on train at Atlantic Avenue Subway Station
Police say a man was stabbed to death Friday night at the Atlantic Avenue Subway Station in Brooklyn.
NYC gambler accuses Atlantic City casinos of paying off to not report glitches
A man from New York City is filing a lawsuit against several Atlantic City casinos alleging they paid him off to not report internet glitches while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler who gambled $29 million over nine months. The lawsuit alleges Antar was paid $30,000...
Police: Man assaults hairstylist inside beauty shop in Brooklyn
A man is wanted for assaulting a Brooklyn hair stylist on Sept. 22. Police say the suspect approached a 39-year-old female hair stylist inside the Beauty & Nail Salon at 412 52nd St. and stated, "Give me the money". The man punched the victim in the face multiple times then...
Person matching description of missing Sayreville man seen near Old Bridge
A person matching the description of a missing Sayreville man who has autism was seen walking near Old Bridge Thursday, according to officials.
Officials: FDNY EMS lieutenant from Huntington fatally stabbed in unprovoked Queens attack
According to police, first responder Alison Russo-Elling was violently stabbed multiple times as she was walking to get lunch.
45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away
The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
Officials: 1 injured in small boiler explosion at office building near North Shore University Hospital
Nassau fire officials say one person was injured in a small boiler explosion in the basement of an office building next to North Shore University Hospital. The explosion happened in the administration building on hospital grounds around 11:30 a.m., officials say. One person suffered a minor injury and was taken...
