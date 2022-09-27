ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City, NY
News 12

East Patchogue community raises funds for thrift store that was robbed

An East Patchogue thrift store that prides itself on helping the community was robbed earlier this week. Police say Maria Guiterrez-Monterrey, of Westhampton, took cash, coins and jewelry from Angels of Long Island on Monday. Angels of Long Island founder Debbie Loesch walked outside her office for a delivery for...
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
News 12

Police: Man assaults hairstylist inside beauty shop in Brooklyn

A man is wanted for assaulting a Brooklyn hair stylist on Sept. 22. Police say the suspect approached a 39-year-old female hair stylist inside the Beauty & Nail Salon at 412 52nd St. and stated, "Give me the money". The man punched the victim in the face multiple times then...
BROOKLYN, NY

