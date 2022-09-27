Read full article on original website
Citizen Jane
3d ago
So getting free stuff you didn’t earn is what makes the core of black Americans?! If that the case, then a CV lot of you already got your reparations.
Santa Clarita Radio
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
Reparations panel: Black Californians could be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars
CALIFORNIA’S TASK FORCE on reparations has begun putting dollar figures to potential compensation for the various forms of racial discrimination, generational pain and suffering Black Americans experienced in the state. The rough estimates by economic consultants may mean that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to Black...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
postnewsgroup.com
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On Nov. 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
ABA Journal
California bar announces probes of 2 prominent lawyers after report on mishandled settlement funds
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that it is investigating two prominent Los Angeles lawyers in connection with the mishandled distribution of settlement funds paid by insurers for descendants of Armenian genocide victims. The lawyers under investigation are Mark John Geragos and Brian Stephen Kabateck, who are described as...
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding...
nypressnews.com
‘Red-baiting’ fliers mailed to Vietnamese Americans in tight California congressional race
The campaign flier sent to Vietnamese-American voters in Orange County is heavily doctored and designed to inflame. A Democratic congressional candidate is photoshopped in front of a classroom of children, a copy of “The Communist Manifesto” in hand. On the wall hang images of communist icons Mao Zedong,...
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters: City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses. City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but...
Protesters Flood DTLA Streets Demanding Freedom For Iran And Rights For Iranian Women
The large demonstration comes weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of Iran's morality police. L.A. is home to more than one-third of Iranian immigrants to the U.S.
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
Hackers threatening to release LAUSD data if demands not met by Monday
A criminal hacking group claims it will release sensitive information it stole from LAUSD if a ransom isn't paid by Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Prop. 28 has the support of Dr. Dre and Sylvester Stallone. But what would it do?
Voters searching the state’s official election guide for arguments against Proposition 28 will find a blank page. This rare occurrence reflects the nearly universal support for the measure, which would guarantee minimum funding for arts and music education in all k-12 public schools. Perhaps most importantly, for voters, the initiative would do so without creating new taxes.
California employers will be required to post salaries for job listings under new law
Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
LA City minimum wage hike for healthcare workers to come before voters
A measure that would raise the minimum wage of some healthcare workers in Los Angeles to $25 an hour will go before voters in 2024, with the City Council opting Friday to place a referendum petition on the ballot. The ordinance raising the health care minimum wage was the result...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Councilman proposes $3M rental aid program for LA’s 13th District
With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era rental protections likely to expire soon, City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said Wednesday he wants to establish a $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. Several council committees are discussing a potential end date for the city’s rental protections,...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers
California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
localocnews.com
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
