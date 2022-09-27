Read full article on original website
Related
motor1.com
Italy vs Brazil: The two faces of Fiat
As globalization forces many companies to operate everywhere, some car brands try to become global by introducing dedicated models in different markets. Although some makes are not available in every single country, and some are even concentrated in only one region, those trying to play a major role, need to be present in as many markets as possible, to survive.
motor1.com
Porsche initial public offering goes official in Germany
Porsche's Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched yesterday in Germany, and according to The New York Times, it's off to a good start. The IPO hit the German Stock Exchange and has become one of the biggest IPOs ever for Europe. At launch, Porsche AG had a valuation of €75 billion....
Bryce’s Bets: Singapore Grand Prix
Our resident F1 oddsmaker, Bryce Kelly, gives you his picks for Sunday's race
motor1.com
BMW Group expects to sell 240,000 EVs this year, 400,000 in 2023
BMW Group has big expectations from its electric vehicle lineup when it comes to sales. While in the first half of this year the automaker sold 75,891 electric vehicles, it expects EV sales for the entire 2022 to reach 240,000-245,000 units, BMW Group Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said in a video conference on September 26, according to Reuters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
motor1.com
Porsche is reportedly working on three-row electric SUV here by 2026
Porsche is reportedly working on a flagship electric model to sit at the very top of its range, above the Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. It will apparently be a taller vehicle, although it won’t look like a traditional SUV, and it will offer three rows of seats, which means it’s also going to be the biggest vehicle to ever wear a Porsche badge.
motor1.com
NIO installs first battery swap station in Germany
NIO's first battery swap station for electric cars in Germany has been officially deployed, ahead of the market launch of the NIO ET7 model later this year. The station is located in Zusmarshausen, in the southern part of the country, on the A8 highway between Munich and Stuttgart. We believe...
motor1.com
Maserati Project24 returns in new images, there won't be two cars alike
The MC20 isn't a true successor to the MC12, but much like the Ferrari Enzo-based supercar from the mid-2000s, it too is getting a track-only derivative. Announced in mid-July, the Project24 is now back in fresh imagery, albeit only renderings yet again rather than actual photos of a car. Nevertheless, we get to see Maserati's flagship with a wild aerodynamic body featuring butterfly doors facing the sky.
motor1.com
One-off Ferrari Enzo Rosso Rubino spotted roaring in London
There are plenty of special Ferraris in the Italian marque's decades worth of history. The Enzo, which was named after the company's founder, is arguably among the more special ones. It gained popularity in the early 2000s, primarily because of its naturally aspirated V12, carbon fibre body, and Formula 1 technology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
motor1.com
Triumph to unveil new 60th anniversary Bond Edition model
Daniel Craig wrapped up his stint as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die. The latest Bond series didn’t end without rectifying a tragic oversight in previous instalments—replacing its BMW partnership with a Triumph deal. The British brand joined compatriots Land Rover and Aston Martin on the set, but Triumph happily leveraged the collaboration for two limited-edition bikes.
motor1.com
Gran Turismo 7 September Update Adds Nissan Silvia, Two Other Cars
Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.
motor1.com
Kia Sorento facelift rendering previews subtle changes
Launched in the United Kingdom in 2020, the Kia Sorento doesn’t look outdated but the time for a mid-cycle refresh is coming soon. The South Korean manufacturer is already testing camouflaged prototypes in Europe and our spies caught a test vehicle earlier this month. The disguise covering the front end was significant, but we saw some design changes hiding underneath the covering.
motor1.com
Potential Motors Adventure 1 is a 600-bhp EV ORV with a sink and bed
These days, it's a rare occasion where we encounter something truly different in the world of campers and overlanding. The vehicle featured here is called the Adventure 1, and it's designed to go where large off-roaders can't. In fact, it's designed to only go off-road, as it's classified as an off-road recreational vehicle. But it's not some side-by-side with a tent and a cool name.
motor1.com
Mazda is selling an MX-5 for people with disabilities
With a tight cabin, two seats, and limited cargo area, the Mazda MX-5 is one of the most unpractical cars money can buy. Despite its downsides, more than one million people have bought one since the NA came out in the late 1980s. As part of the Japanese automaker's attempt to make the affordable sports car cater to a wider audience, there's also a right-hand-drive version available locally as the Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle.
motor1.com
2023 Lamborghini Urus S debuts with Performante power, different look
Lamborghini introduced the Urus facelift in August at Pebble Beach by showing the new-for-2023 Performante as the hotter derivative. However, the true replacement of the hugely popular Super SUV in its basic guise is this new S version. For the first time, Sant'Agata Bolognese will be selling two flavours of their LM002 spiritual successor. We'd argue it serves as a more subtle alternative to the Performante. Well, as subtle as a Lambo can be…
motor1.com
Aston Martin DB5 stunt car from No Time To Die brings £2.9m at auction
The most recent James Bond Film No Time To Die featured Aston Martins from multiple eras. Early in the film, we're treated to an action-packed sequence featuring the original spy car, the classic DB5. Daniel Craig's Bond utilises every gadget at his disposal to escape the baddies, leaving the old Aston battle-scarred but functional. That very stunt car recently brought £2.9 million at auction, battle damage and all.
motor1.com
UK: 3-way drag race: KTM MotoGP bike vs Super Duke R Evo vs Porsche 911 Turbo S
Most times, when you see a drag race matchup, there’s an inherent question about which vehicle will come out on top. With multiple vehicular and pilot-related variables in play, there’s plenty of room for speculation and/or debate. Ultimately, of course, none of it really matters once they’re flying down the runway.
Comments / 0