Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, spoke out Saturday against the Next Gen car due to his belief that the cars aren't sufficiently protecting drivers. "These types of incidents that result in injuries ... I'm not a doctor, but I've watched a lot of cars back into the wall and the guy would be fine. No one's immune to it. It could be me next week. It could be any of my peers or fellow competitors. I just hate to see us go backward, and I'm afraid that we have."

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO