Cancer

Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
The Hill

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
survivornet.com

Three-Time Lymphoma Survivor Completes A ‘Marathon Of Purpose’ While Finishing His Chemotherapy Treatments: ‘If I Can Walk A Full Marathon, While In The Hospital… What Can You Do?’

Jonathan Sams is a three-time cancer survivor who just finished his chemotherapy treatments for an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. And to inspire others to have purpose in their lives and believe in themselves, he marked the last day of his treatment by walking a full marathon within the hospitals walls while attached to his chemotherapy IV stand.
MedCity News

The cancer death rate is falling — focusing on equity and personalization will help it drop further

Last week, the American Association for Cancer Research released its annual report on the progress of cancer care in the U.S. Deaths from cancer continue to decrease due to advances in research, screening and treatment, according to the report. It found that the country’s cancer death rate had fallen by 32% from 1991 to 2019 — a reduction that translates to 3.5 million lives being saved, Dr. David Cohn, interim CEO and chief medical officer at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital, said in an interview.
Healthline

Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?

Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
Healthline

Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment

“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
CANCER
CBS LA

BBC

Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients

A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
CANCER

