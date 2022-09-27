ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

15 Hilarious Buffalo-Themed Coffee Mugs For Bills Fans And More

Now that Western New Yorkers are getting off the couch and headed back to the office, it’s time to stake a claim on your mug. You know…YOUR mug. The mug no one else is allowed to use. The mug that every co-worker knows is yours and yours alone, and if anyone dares to touch it - let alone use it - oh boy. There’s gonna be some serious stink-eye with a side of passive-aggressiveness.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wegmans to hold trio of flu shot clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is set to hold three drive-through flu shot clinics over the next two weekends. The dates and locations are as follows: Saturday October 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 651 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043 Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3135 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14228 […]
DEPEW, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo

Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
BUFFALO, NY
