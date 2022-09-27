Read full article on original website
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
15 Hilarious Buffalo-Themed Coffee Mugs For Bills Fans And More
Now that Western New Yorkers are getting off the couch and headed back to the office, it’s time to stake a claim on your mug. You know…YOUR mug. The mug no one else is allowed to use. The mug that every co-worker knows is yours and yours alone, and if anyone dares to touch it - let alone use it - oh boy. There’s gonna be some serious stink-eye with a side of passive-aggressiveness.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
90 East and Route 5 East Both Closed Due to Accidents
It's a Thursday afternoon and rush hour traffic is about to start in Buffalo and Western New York, but a few breaking news items regarding the traffic if you're planning to head home or go somewhere. According to NITTEC, the I-90 East is closed beyond exit 49 (Depew) because of...
Wegmans to hold trio of flu shot clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is set to hold three drive-through flu shot clinics over the next two weekends. The dates and locations are as follows: Saturday October 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 651 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043 Sunday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3135 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14228 […]
Checking in with Buffalo natives about impact from Hurricane Ian
The path of Hurricane Ian is impacting millions, including Buffalo natives. Hurricane Ian has taken a devastating toll on Florida's southwestern coast.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 30 - October 2
The month of October begins this weekend, and with that comes a whole lot of fun Halloween and fall-esque activities for the entire family.
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
A group of 10 people from Buffalo are stuck at a Disney hotel
Millions bracing for Hurricane Ian including many people from Buffalo. WNY family booked the vacation months ago and never imagined it would turn out like this.
WIVB
Wake Up! Wags: Pluto from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, New 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Mang and Victoria Sclafani from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Pluto. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s...
'Abundance of caution' observed in marathon demolition of Great Northern grain elevator
It’s been two weeks since the first swing of the demolition crane at the Great Northern grain elevator began to the cheers of some and the jeers of preservationists in Buffalo.
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo
Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
Buddy Brewster's expands with second Chautauqua County site
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County restaurant is expanding with a second location. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House held a soft opening Sept. 28 at its new site in Lakewood at 300 E. Fairmount Ave., once a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant. It’s the newest venture from the Carlson family’s...
