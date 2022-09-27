Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn
Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
LSU Fall Ball: Paul Skenes Already Showcasing Dynamic Skill Set
The Air Force transfer hit two home runs in the Tigers' live at bats Thursday, topped out at 96 mph on the mound
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU
LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
LSU Reveille
How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day
Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up on for the next week of classes.
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: First power ratings for football posted by LHSAA show it is not too early to look ahead
Picture this: It’s the first round of the prep football playoffs and Edna Karr has the No. 24 seed in the Division I select bracket, sending the Cougars on the road to face No. 9 Tioga. Then, let’s assume Karr advanced to the second round. Based on the...
LSU Reveille
An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?
In 2019, LSU Police concluded that the university’s then assistant director of Greek Life, Donald Abels, was creating fake fraternity recruit profiles to entrap fraternity members in university policy violations and state drinking laws, a police report obtained by The Reveille shows. No criminal laws were broken, however, so...
brproud.com
More high schools in Ascension Parish highlight stadium guidelines for football games
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, St. Amant High School publicized changes to their policies at home football games. Since then, two other high schools in Ascension Parish have spotlighted their home stadium guidelines. Dutchtown High School is hosting Carver Collegiate Academy on Friday, September 30 and...
thedailyhoosier.com
Report: Former IU defensive tackle arrested after incident in LSU locker room
According to a report by WBRZ News in Baton Rouge, police arrested former IU football defensive tackle Ralph Green III Monday on several charges after he “walked into an LSU locker room without authorization, threatened several people, and resisted law enforcement and first responders.”. The report indicates Green was...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LSU Reveille
'It's embarrassing': Students, Facility Services discuss lack of feminine trash cans around campus
When mass communication sophomore Macy McDade uses the women’s restroom in the LSU Library, she has to walk out of the stall to dispose of menstrual products. She also notices small holes where the feminine hygiene disposal boxes should be displayed within the stalls. McDade said the experience is...
KSLA
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
brproud.com
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Denham Springs (Denham Springs, LA)
According to Denham Springs police, two people were injured after their driver fled police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and [..]
brproud.com
Planned outage happening in Central on Tuesday night
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – If you live near the intersection of Blackwater Rd. and Hooper Rd., The City of Central has an important message for you. Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Entergy is going to execute a planned outage in that area. Entergy says this is being...
