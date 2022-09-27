ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn

Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
247Sports

LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
LSU Reveille

How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day

Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up on for the next week of classes.
LSU Reveille

An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?

In 2019, LSU Police concluded that the university’s then assistant director of Greek Life, Donald Abels, was creating fake fraternity recruit profiles to entrap fraternity members in university policy violations and state drinking laws, a police report obtained by The Reveille shows. No criminal laws were broken, however, so...
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
brproud.com

Planned outage happening in Central on Tuesday night

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – If you live near the intersection of Blackwater Rd. and Hooper Rd., The City of Central has an important message for you. Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Entergy is going to execute a planned outage in that area. Entergy says this is being...
