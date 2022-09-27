ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TownLift

TRAFFIC ALERT: EB Highway 40

PARK CITY, Utah — An automobile accident is backing up traffic between the Flyover and Kimball Jct. Eastbound on Highway 40. Emergency crews, including an ambulance is on site and […]
PARK CITY, UT
upr.org

Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass

A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

UHP cracks down on unsafe drivers along I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers were out in force Wednesday, to remind drivers to slow down along a stretch of I-15 known for its speeding. "Anytime there's a police officer present, you'll see a change in driving behavior," said trooper Mike Alexander. That was part of...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, UT
Accidents
Farmington, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lightning strikes power pole, transformer in Roy

ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A predawn lightning strike Thursday in Roy prompted a response from multiple fire and police agencies. The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene, near 1900 West and 5800 South. Crews discovered a power...
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Transportation Department#Overpass#Accident#Farmington High School#Udot
ksl.com

Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with police in Orem

OREM — A man was hospitalized on Thursday following a shootout with police in Orem. At 4:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 400 South and 700 East on the report that a man might have fired a gunshot during a "possible family fight," Orem police said in a statement.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash

LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjzz.com

Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Police identify man killed by officers in South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man early Tuesday, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. The gunman was identified Wednesday as 44-year-old Jebb Muir. Police say the "violent encounter" began late Monday, just before midnight, when officers...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy