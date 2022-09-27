Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Related
Strawberry Reservoir crash kills woman, critically injures man
HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed and a man was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials say at about 4:34 p.m. an empty semi-tractor trailer collided with a Honda CR-V on US-40 near milepost 40. The Honda turned left off […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB Highway 40
PARK CITY, Utah — An automobile accident is backing up traffic between the Flyover and Kimball Jct. Eastbound on Highway 40. Emergency crews, including an ambulance is on site and […]
upr.org
Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass
A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
ksl.com
UHP cracks down on unsafe drivers along I-15
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers were out in force Wednesday, to remind drivers to slow down along a stretch of I-15 known for its speeding. "Anytime there's a police officer present, you'll see a change in driving behavior," said trooper Mike Alexander. That was part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
Gephardt Daily
Lightning strikes power pole, transformer in Roy
ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A predawn lightning strike Thursday in Roy prompted a response from multiple fire and police agencies. The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene, near 1900 West and 5800 South. Crews discovered a power...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman found safe after reported abduction in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman has been found safe after West Valley City police were alerted by witnesses to her possible kidnapping Thursday morning. Customers at a 7-Eleven location near 3500 S. Redwood Road alerted the WVCPD to the...
kjzz.com
Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.
ksl.com
Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with police in Orem
OREM — A man was hospitalized on Thursday following a shootout with police in Orem. At 4:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 400 South and 700 East on the report that a man might have fired a gunshot during a "possible family fight," Orem police said in a statement.
ksl.com
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
kslnewsradio.com
Man in extremely critical condition following motorcycle accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in extremely critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon. Melody Cutler with Unified Police says the accident occurred along SR 201 near Mile Point three at around 3 p.m. Witnesses report a man in his 20s was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
Family remembers South Salt Lake man killed in officer-involved shooting
Loved ones are grieving after a heartbreaking shooting in South Salt Lake late Monday night, trying to make sense of what happened.
ksl.com
Police identify man killed by officers in South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man early Tuesday, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. The gunman was identified Wednesday as 44-year-old Jebb Muir. Police say the "violent encounter" began late Monday, just before midnight, when officers...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
kjzz.com
Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Park City Fire responds to possible hazmat spill
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a possible hazmat spill on Little Kate Road. The building was quickly evacuated […]
ksl.com
Orem man arrested in shootout taunted, 'Let's have a gunfight in the street,' police say
OREM — An Orem man who had been hospitalized Thursday has been booked into the Utah County Jail after police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment and exchanged gunfire with police, shooting at officers multiple times during an hourslong standoff. Zackrey Gage Newman, 31, was arrested for investigation...
Comments / 7