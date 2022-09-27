ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 45

John Paredes
2d ago

I got into 3 fights within the locker room with fellow teammates in football and baseball. CNN never reported on me. When you are competitive arguments will happen

Reply(3)
6
Scott Henderson
1d ago

Even their fights are boring. Ladies, the reason you don’t get paid as much as men in sports is because you are not fun to watch

Reply
6
Rob McClammy
2d ago

Teammates fight. Evidently no one here has played an organized sport before

Reply
6
Related
RadarOnline

BYU Fans Accused Of Making Racial Slurs AGAIN After Players Knelt During National Anthem

Brigham Young University fans have once again been accused of hurling racial slurs toward collegiate athletes, Radar has learned.Five players on a women's soccer team reportedly were subjected to the N-word while they were playing at BYU in 2021. The slurs apparently came after the players knelt during the national anthem as part of a protest against racial and social injustice.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of ‘stand up, N-words’ during the anthem and right after,” one of the players said. “And when brought to the attention of the BYU coaching staff there was no real...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia
Boxing Scene

Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss

Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
COMBAT SPORTS
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss

Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CNN

New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch

CNN has partnered with the Globe Soccer Awards to launch the CNN Off the Pitch category at this year’s ceremony. The award will recognize the achievements of an individual, club or other soccer organization for their impact on wider society and culture.
NFL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy