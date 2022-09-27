Brigham Young University fans have once again been accused of hurling racial slurs toward collegiate athletes, Radar has learned.Five players on a women's soccer team reportedly were subjected to the N-word while they were playing at BYU in 2021. The slurs apparently came after the players knelt during the national anthem as part of a protest against racial and social injustice.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of ‘stand up, N-words’ during the anthem and right after,” one of the players said. “And when brought to the attention of the BYU coaching staff there was no real...

