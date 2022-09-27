Read full article on original website
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
See what Russians left behind after being run out of city
CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
Passenger left fuming after man reclines entire row of seats during flight – but people are divided
A MAN has divided opinions online after he complained about a passenger reclining two seats on the plane. The passenger said he was on a long flight with his laptop, hoping to do some "important work". He wrote on Reddit: "About 15 minutes into the flight, the guy sitting in...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
NASA releases live pictures of Hurricane Ian from ISS
Hurricane Ian is heading toward Cuba, potentially strengthening into a Category 3 in the next few hours. Floridians are advised to stock up on supplies in anticipation of the storm’s damage. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has more.
Woman left with hole in her face after getting fillers which turned out to be silicone
A woman was left with a horrific hole in her face after a friend offered to give her cosmetic fillers. Gina Anderson had decided, after turning 40, that she wanted to get some light work done to her face, hoping that it would make her 'look better'. But what Gina...
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
Plane Passenger's Method to Get More Leg Room on Flight Outrages Internet
"Generally speaking, I hate people," one user said as the internet turned against the space-grabbing passenger.
Watch as pilot threatens to turn plane around & ruin everyone’s holiday if passenger doesn’t stop disgusting habit
THIS is the moment a fed-up pilot threatens to turn the plane around and ruin everyone's holiday. A Southwest Airlines pilot warned he would keep the plane grounded if one of the passengers didn't stop their disgusting habit. It appears that one of the flight's passengers was using AirDrop to...
Bill Gates says some people yell at him in public, accusing him of 'putting chips into people'
Bill Gates said he's run into people in public who yell at him for "putting chips into people." He called the conspiracy theory "tragic" if it caused people to be hesitant of vaccines or masks. Gates joked that he was targeted more than Anthony Fauci because he's more known internationally.
CNN reporter walks around destroyed home after Hurricane Ian
CNN’s Brian Todd shows a home in Largo, Florida, that was destroyed when neighbors say a power line snapped during Hurricane Ian.
Paraplegic Woman Drags Herself to Airplane Bathroom After Flight Attendants Refuse Help
Note to self: Never fly Albastar Airline. One disabled woman recently shared a video on Twitter recounting her horrible experience traveling with the airline, and all I can say is shame on you, Albastar!. Keep reading for Jennie Berry's tragic flight experience where she was denied accessible seating as well...
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Drone video shows catastrophic damage in Florida
CNN’s Kate Bolduan describes the catastrophic and devastating destruction left by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area of Florida.
Staff horrified after being sent payroll email with meme asking for very X-rated favour to get their wages
STAFF were left open-mouthed after a payroll email dropped into their inboxes with a meme asking for a very X-rated favour. The message from payroll told workers when their pay sheets needed to be submitted - but it was another detail that caught their attention. At the bottom of the...
Buh-Bye, Bigot! Wicked White Man Fired From His Job After Drunken, Racist, Homophobic Rant Aboard Airplane
A white man named Zachary Easterly was fired from his chemical engineer job at GlaxoSmithKline after a racist homophobic rant on plane
