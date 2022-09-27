ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airplane

Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
CNN

See what Russians left behind after being run out of city

CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'

A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
SOCIETY
Airplane
CNN

CNN

