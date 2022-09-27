ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Candy corn recalled over allergy alert

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQQzA_0iCI2ak200

AUBURN, Mass. (WXIN) — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert.

Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have egg allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat the candy.

The candy was sold in 15-ounce clear plastic containers marked with UPC 0 18586 00114 4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023, on the label on the back panel. It was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxPMg_0iCI2ak200

Anyone with the recalled candy is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm...
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, MA
Lifestyle
City
Auburn, MA
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Marion, MA
Health
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Marion, MA
City
Swansea, MA
City
Marion, CT
City
Falmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Plastic Containers#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Upc#Massachusetts Foodies
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Domo Cafe

On today’s Hawaii‘s kitchen segment, Kelly went to one of her go to sushi spots, Domo Café! Chef and Owner Shucong Wu showed us around the kitchen and just how they get the freshest fish possible. They have a large menu, with a great variety of poke, sushi and so much more!
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHON2

How to donate to Red Cross in Florida to help victims of Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian is currently causing widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The American Red Cross is in Florida helping residents recover from the damage, and help in the form of donations is especially important. People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane […]
FLORIDA STATE
KHON2

Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

1st wet season storm to drop over islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy