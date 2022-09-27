Read full article on original website
wgvunews.org
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new Orthopedic Health and Performance Center
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on its state-of-the-art Orthopedic Health & Performance Center on Tuesday. The 117,000 square foot building and adjacent grounds will be home to advance orthopedic care, include an ambulatory surgery center, physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces, and orthopedic urgent care. “This facility...
Grand Haven hospital system to become part of Trinity Health this week
GRAND HAVEN, MI — A longtime health system along the lakeshore will have a new name come Saturday. North Ottawa Community Health System, based in Grand Haven and operator of the community’s hospital, will be known as Trinity Health Grand Haven as of Saturday. Trinity Health Michigan, based...
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Union Bank names SVP
Union Bank has a new leader in West Michigan. Union Bank this week named Todd Uekert the bank’s new senior vice president and market president of west and central Michigan. In the role, Uekert is charged with building up Union Bank’s commercial market share within the region. “We...
New infusion therapy clinic in Portage specializes in treating chronic diseases
PORTAGE, MI — A new 3,000 square-foot, outpatient IV clinic recently opened in Portage. The facility, located at 1399 W. Centre Ave., is the 10th Infusion Associates clinic in the state, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids-based company. Like the other centers, the Portage facility, which opened this past week, offers medically-prescribed infusion and injection therapies.
Grocery bill break: Meijer to offer SNAP discounts
People who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program could soon get a break on their shopping bill at Meijer.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids
Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon spoke out Tuesday night against using taxpayer funds to lure a Chinese battery parts company that hopes to create 2,350 jobs in northern Michigan. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, announced her stance in a video posted on...
iheart.com
Spectrum Health breaks grouns on Grand Rapids Charter Township facility
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Spectrum Health has broken on its new orthopedic health and performance center. It will be located on East Beltline Avenue, just outside Grand Rapids. The 117,000-square-foot facility will house multiple programs and will also be home to performance training spaces.
rejournals.com
JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan
Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
Dixon proposes bill to regulate transgender athletes
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal that she says would “protect women’s sports.”
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Mortgage loan officer, state representative vie for state House seat in Grand Rapids area
WALKER, MI – A state representative and a mortgage loan officer are squaring off Nov. 8 for the state House seat representing Walker and Grandville as well as Grand Rapids’ West Side and the northern portion of downtown. State Rep. Carol Glanville, D-Walker, faces Republican Mike Milanowski in...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
Tudor Dixon delivers remarks on 'protecting girls sports' in Grand Rapids
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon delivered remarks on protecting girls sports in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.
Fired superintendent wins lawsuit after George Floyd comments
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The former Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools was awarded nearly one million dollars after suing the district. He was fired after he posted controversial comments about the death of George Floyd. Brian Metcalf says he’s very remorseful for his comments. In 2020 he posted on Facebook saying “If Floyd […]
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
MLive.com
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
