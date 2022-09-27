ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wgvunews.org

Spectrum Health breaks ground on new Orthopedic Health and Performance Center

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on its state-of-the-art Orthopedic Health & Performance Center on Tuesday. The 117,000 square foot building and adjacent grounds will be home to advance orthopedic care, include an ambulatory surgery center, physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces, and orthopedic urgent care. “This facility...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Union Bank names SVP

Union Bank has a new leader in West Michigan. Union Bank this week named Todd Uekert the bank’s new senior vice president and market president of west and central Michigan. In the role, Uekert is charged with building up Union Bank’s commercial market share within the region. “We...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

New infusion therapy clinic in Portage specializes in treating chronic diseases

PORTAGE, MI — A new 3,000 square-foot, outpatient IV clinic recently opened in Portage. The facility, located at 1399 W. Centre Ave., is the 10th Infusion Associates clinic in the state, according to a news release from the Grand Rapids-based company. Like the other centers, the Portage facility, which opened this past week, offers medically-prescribed infusion and injection therapies.
PORTAGE, MI
rejournals.com

JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan

Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path

For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Fired superintendent wins lawsuit after George Floyd comments

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The former Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools was awarded nearly one million dollars after suing the district. He was fired after he posted controversial comments about the death of George Floyd. Brian Metcalf says he’s very remorseful for his comments. In 2020 he posted on Facebook saying “If Floyd […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
MLive.com

See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com

For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
DETROIT, MI

