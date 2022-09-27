Read full article on original website
A deluxe edition of late rock singer Scott Weiland's 2011 holiday album, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, will emerge from Rhino Records on Nov. 4. Ahead of its arrival, a previously unreleased recording of Weiland singing John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 1971 single "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" has surfaced.
Since the death of drummer Neil Peart, Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been very selective about how and when they perform together. But one thing of significance had them back playing together Tuesday night (Sept. 27) in Los Angeles when they united for the second time to play the second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts.
