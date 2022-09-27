Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO