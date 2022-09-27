Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Study reveals Illinois is 6th in the nation for massive jury awards
A study which ranks states in the amount of large jury awards over the last decade places Illinois near the top. They are called nuclear verdicts and are described as being worth $10 million or more. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform analyzed nearly 1,400 verdicts in...
Illinois weather impacting track of Hurricane Ian
Illinois is experiencing an extended run of dry weather this week. You can blame it on a high-pressure system settling over the central U.S., which is impacting the trek of Hurricane Ian, according to State Climatologist Trent Ford. He says the big cold front that swept through mid-week last week...
Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
Illinois’ 13th Congressional District candidates support capping insulin prices
Of the various issues contrasting the Republican and Democrat looking to be the next representative for the 13th Congressional District, they agree on capping insulin prices. After Illinois lost a seat in Congress because of continued population decline, the newly drawn 13th Congressional District wraps in rural areas with some of the Metro East St. Louis area, parts of Springfield, Decatur and Champaign/Urbana.
Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down
Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
Protestor disrupts AG candidate's news conference over SAFE-T Act's cashless bail provision
Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his news conference was “shut down.”. Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T Act just before introducing DeVore. “We...
Early voting starts Thursday in Illinois
Early voting for the November 8 election begins Thursday in Illinois. That’s the same day local elections officials will be sending out vote-by-mail ballots voters requested. Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said initial early voting will happen at local county clerk’s offices. That’s the first...
Some seniors may need to take action in order to receive their property tax rebate.
The Illinois Department on Aging is reminding that some seniors may need to do a little legwork in order to receive their property tax rebate. The rebate is worth up to $300 and most people will automatically receive it if they meet the income guidelines, according to Department on Aging director Paula Basta.
