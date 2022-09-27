Read full article on original website
u.today
This Group of Bitcoin Investors Now Selling at Loss of 42% on Average: Details
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Lists on This Top Crypto Exchange: Details
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
u.today
Ethereum Maxi Calls ADA Zombiechain, Here's Why
Evan Van Ness, a popular Ethereum maxi, has once again mentioned Cardano blockchain in one of his tweets, calling it a "zombiechain," referring to a new low number of transactions on the network and even comparing it to Uniswap, which, according to him, does substantially more transactions than Cardano. The...
u.today
How GBR Coin (GBR) Is Revamping The Real Estate Industry
A real estate company based in Dubai has been working relentlessly to develop and grow their blockchain and cryptocurrency offering. The team’s efforts have recently paid off and they were able to launch their ICO for their token much sooner than they had originally planned. The team has now...
u.today
SHIB Price Analysis for September 29
u.today
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First in the World
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
u.today
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
u.today
Telegram Becomes Increasingly Popular Among Crypto Traders, Here’s Why
u.today
LINK Reaches $8.35 Peak, Traders Embrace It Hard: Details
u.today
663 Million XRP Wired in Massive Lumps as Price Soars 12%
u.today
IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Suddenly Dropped to Intraday Low
The price of Bitcoin suddenly dropped to a fresh intraday low of $19,116 on the Bitstamp exchange after the U.S. Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims had dropped to the lowest level since April, surprising the market. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had predicted 215,000 jobless applications...
u.today
Uniswap Aims at $100 Million in New Funding Amid Crypto Crash
Uniswap Labs is aiming at a new investment round and collecting more than $100 million in order to broaden its offering, according to TechCrunch. The start-up will be working with a number of investors, including Polychain and one of Singapore's sovereign funds, to raise from $100 million to $200 million during a round. The company's valuation is at approximately $1 billion.
u.today
Anon Whales Grab 560 Billion SHIB as Meme Coin Regains Its High Position
PETS・
u.today
Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Among Top Unprofitable Cryptocurrencies of Week as of Now
u.today
Solana Surges 8% in Week, Challenges Ethereum on This Specific Market
u.today
Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) Among Market Leaders Following $30 Billion Rebound: Crypto Market Review, September 29
u.today
Ripple vs. SEC: Private Jet Charter Company Wants to Highlight XRP's Utility
Privat jet charter company TapJets has asked the court to file an amicus brief to land blockchain company Ripple a helping hand in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The brief is supposed to shed light on the utility of the token, which has been recognized...
u.today
XRP Lawsuit: Former SEC Official's Calendar Might Suggest Ripple Was Unfairly Targeted: Fox Business
LAW・
