ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Telegram Becomes Increasingly Popular Among Crypto Traders, Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Half Billion SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Past Week, but Burning Is Not as It Used To Be

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Arbitrum (ARBI) Token Might Be Airdropped to These Crypto Holders

Arbitrum, a dominant Ethereum-based second-layer network on Optimistic Rollups, is on the eve of its much-anticipated token distribution. It looks like getting the ARBI token will not be an easy task. Odyssey, transactions, Discord: Unofficial checklist for Arbitrum's airdrop. Arbitrum, a L2 scalability protocol on top of Ethereum (ETH), will...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallets#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Polygon#Dapps#Defi#Uniswap#Metaverse#Decentraland#Mu
u.today

Ethereum on Verge of Collapse as This Indicator Hits New Multimonth Low

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Peter Brandt Not Worried About Missing Potential Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 2

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Founder Reacts to Criticism on XRP and ADA: "We Have Moved Mountains Together"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 1

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for September 30

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Avalanche (AVAX) Transfers Now Supported by Robinhood

Popular brokerage app Robinhood has enabled transfers for the Avalance (AVAX) cryptocurrency, according to a recent tweet. As reported by U.Today, Robinhood made the AVAX token available for trading on its platform alongside Stellar (XLM). The company rolled out Bitcoin transfers for its customers back in July. The feature had...
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) Among Market Leaders Following $30 Billion Rebound: Crypto Market Review, September 29

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum Maxi Calls ADA Zombiechain, Here's Why

Evan Van Ness, a popular Ethereum maxi, has once again mentioned Cardano blockchain in one of his tweets, calling it a "zombiechain," referring to a new low number of transactions on the network and even comparing it to Uniswap, which, according to him, does substantially more transactions than Cardano. The...
MARKETS
u.today

Here's Who Is Dominating in EthereumPoW (ETHW) Ecosystem Right Now

During the recent week, EthereumPoW (ETHW), the first and most popular proof-of-work (PoW) spin-off of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH), was preparing its first ecosystem list. Here's who started to build on EthereumPoW (ETHW) so far. According to an official statement by the contributors of EthereumPoW (ETHW), its first ecosystem list is...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy