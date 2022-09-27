Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Asheboro woman scammed by handyman who lived nearby: 2 Wants to Know
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Janet McElreath walks around her yard picking up broken branches and pulling weeds. The Asheboro home she has owned for more than 55 years is gorgeous including the landscaping. “I love the neighborhood, that’s why we stayed here,” McElreath said. The ranch-style home has...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Rogers’ Political Opponents Not Fans Of His Tik Tok Video
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has posted a video on the immensely popular short-video social media site Tik Tok, and that video has amused and angered many of those who are hoping for Rogers’ defeat in the election this November. The video, which is just over one minute long,...
wfmynews2.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem community debates Happy Hill
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens gathered for a community meeting in Winston-Salem, Wednesday evening. Participants discussed the future of several acres of land in the Happy Hill community. Earlier this week, the arts-based school rescinded its bid to buy the land, designated for affordable housing by the city. At Wednesday's...
Greensboro’s Wicked Burgers Taco & Brews is ax-throwin’ good
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve heard of dinner and a movie, right? What about lunch and axe throwing? You can now give that a try at Wicked Burgers Tacos and Brews. The restaurant just added an axe-throwing space in the parking lot where customers can play games and try to hit a bullseye. Inside, the […]
WXII 12
The Willingham Theater to showcase local star Jeff Little Trio
YADKIN, N.C. — TheWillingham Theater is organizing a concert with the Jeff Little Trio on Saturday, Oct. 1. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Little, from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, will play at 7:30 p.m., at The Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Friday Ian live updates | Greensboro issues State of Emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical storm Ian will bring heavy wind and rain to the Triad. It's possible our area could see some power outages. We can expect rain to start as early as Friday morning or later Friday afternoon. IN-DEPTH WEATHER REPORT: What will Ian bring to the Triad...
animalpetitions.org
Punish Man for Allegedly Dismembering, Flaying, Burning, and Drowning Wild Animals
Target: Jim O’Neill, District Attorney of Forsyth County, North Carolina. Goal: Do not plea out suspect charged with mutilating, torturing, and killing numerous animals for years. Over a four-year period, a North Carolina man allegedly embarked on a horrific campaign of animal torture and slaughter. Shocking videos reportedly show...
WXII 12
Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
'There are no words to describe that moment when you hear your child is gone,' Asheboro mom who lost daughter to overdose holds 5K in her memory
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to the CDC, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year. It's the highest annual death toll on record. Claudia Marini of Asheboro said her daughter Maddie was an avid reader and soccer player who had dreams of becoming a forensic anthropologist. “When...
abc45.com
Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
triad-city-beat.com
‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro
Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman catches piranha in North Carolina lake, officials say. How did it get there?
A fisherman caught a piranha in a North Carolina lake, according to wildlife officials. The fish was caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to a post on Facebook shared by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Sept. 27. Officials say the...
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
Caught on camera: Suspects try to kick in door of NC family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
