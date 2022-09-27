ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

wfmynews2.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem community debates Happy Hill

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens gathered for a community meeting in Winston-Salem, Wednesday evening. Participants discussed the future of several acres of land in the Happy Hill community. Earlier this week, the arts-based school rescinded its bid to buy the land, designated for affordable housing by the city. At Wednesday's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

The Willingham Theater to showcase local star Jeff Little Trio

YADKIN, N.C. — TheWillingham Theater is organizing a concert with the Jeff Little Trio on Saturday, Oct. 1. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Little, from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, will play at 7:30 p.m., at The Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
YADKINVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘Bitchcraft’ is on its way to Greensboro

Sunlight streams through the doors of the Carolina Theatre, illuminating a giant pencil and spiral notebook that’s set on the stage. A violin and piano wait in the wings to take their part as the fans line up outside. On the way is the performer who’s ready to share their inventive new album featuring what they call “feminist rock,” Bitchcraft.
CBS 17

Caught on camera: Suspects try to kick in door of NC family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

