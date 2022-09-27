ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Ramsey urged Raheem Morris to play Ernest Jones last season

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nQtl_0iCHp4QK00

Ernest Jones played a key role in helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI last season. Though he didn’t become a starter until Week 8, he played well when he was given a bigger role on defense. He shined in the Super Bowl, too, recording seven tackles (two for a loss), three QB hits and a sack in the Rams’ win.

Jalen Ramsey knew early on that he was going to be special. Despite only being a third-round rookie, Jones caught the attention of Ramsey and some teammates during the season – to the point where Ramsey and others urged Raheem Morris to play Jones.

“I remember last year, a couple of us, we were going to Rah like, ‘Hey, Ernest is gonna be the one. Ernest gotta play. You gotta put him in there. Ernest gotta play,’” Ramsey said on his podcast, “Straight off the Press.”

During the offseason, Ramsey also pounded the table for another guy: Bobby Wagner. He knew that if the Rams brought in Wagner, he would not only help the entire team, but specifically Jones.

“I’m like, we gotta get Bobby Wagner because what Bobby Wagner is gonna do for this team and not only this team, but what Bobby Wagner is gonna do for Ernest Jones,” he said.

Wagner, who was a guest on the podcast, chimed in by saying how he was looking forward to playing alongside the second-year linebacker.

“I was really excited to play with Ernest,” Wagner said.

Jones and Wagner have formed an awesome tandem in the middle of the Rams’ defense. Wagner is essentially playing every snap, but Jones has still played 66% of the plays, too. They’ve both been used as blitzers at times and have stepped up as run defenders, also proving capable in coverage.

The Rams have an excellent pairing on their hands with Wagner and Jones, and Ramsey is one of the many people who knew that combination would work out in a positive way.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 4 injury report: 9 players 'questionable' or worse

The 49ers have been plagued by health issues in their last few seasons, and it didn’t take long in 2022 for the injury bug to rip through their locker room. A good illustration of their struggle with injuries this season comes in the form of the Week 4 injury report, which was released Saturday ahead of the team’s Monday night showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs Saints: Experts make their Week 4 picks

The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in London and will do so without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, guard Andrus Peat and star wide receiver Michael Thomas will be missing the game on Sunday morning due to varying injuries while the Vikings will likely only be missing Andrew Booth Jr. and even though Za’Darius Smith is questionable, he is likely to play on Sunday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Jets inactives for Week 4 vs. Steelers

The New York Jets are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 with both teams looking to get to 2-2 at the quarter-pole of the season. The Jets called up two players, Hamsah Nasirildeen and Grant Hermanns, from the practice squad, so the team will have to name seven players as inactive. Here’s our guess at who those seven players will be.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks carted off the field after scary injury on opening kickoff

LSU’s game against Auburn on Saturday night began on a somber (and scary) note. On the opening kickoff, cornerback Sevyn Banks’ helmet collided with the returner while attempting to make a tackle (which ultimately resulted in a targeting penalty). Banks stayed down on the field after the hit and didn’t appear to be moving. LSU’s trainers quickly signaled for the cart, and Banks was carried off on a stretcher.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams injury report: David Edwards ruled out, 2 CBs out vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have sustained a handful of injuries to begin the 2022 season and they’ll be a bit banged up entering their upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. There have been a couple of players added to the injury report for the Rams this week, with their statuses now being known for Monday’s showdown with the 49ers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy