Managed Healthcare Executive
Tech That Enables Connection Between Payers, Providers and Patients is a Wish Lissy Hu of WellSky Has for Healthcare
MHE Publication, MHE September 2022, Volume 32, Issue 9. Hu, president of Connected Networks at WellSky, a care coordination network headquartered in Boston, is one of 10 winners in this year's Emerging Industry Leaders series. Lissy Hu, M.D., MBA, CEO and founder of CarePort, powered by WellSky, a healthcare software...
beckerspayer.com
'COVID has shattered actuarial science': Incoming Clover Health CEO lays out his priorities, challenges
Clover Health President and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Toy will assume the role of CEO in January when founder Vivek Garipalli moves on from the position. "I kind of joke that I would like to think of myself as the only computer scientist running a managed care company," Mr. Toy told Becker's.
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy
The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
ONWARD Announces Appointment of Vivian Riefberg to Board of Directors
EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced the appointment of Vivian Riefberg as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Riefberg will join the Board immediately and will serve on its Compensation Committee. Her appointment to the Board will be presented for shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005494/en/ Vivian Riefberg joins the ONWARD Medical Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
Opinion: Meet the Winners of the Catalyze Challenge, Reimagining What Education Can Be￼
The students in classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, but even before the pandemic, learners didn’t feel high schools were doing enough to prepare them for long-term career choices. Only 52% of students felt high school prepared them for the world of work, and over the past two years, the pandemic has made […]
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Bringing Out the Leader in Those Aspiring is Something Mairéad McInerney of AmeriHealth Caritas is Proud of in Her Career
MHE Publication, MHE September 2022, Volume 32, Issue 9. McInerney, corporate director of population health and wellness coordination at AmeriHealth Caritas, headquartered in Philadelphia, is one of 10 winners in this year's Emerging Industry Leaders series. Mairéad McInerney, M.S.W., LCSW, CCM, corporate director of population health, wellness coordination, at AmeriHealth...
medtechdive.com
B. Braun acquires suite of catheter securement products from Starboard medical for undisclosed amount
B. Braun Medical Inc. will acquire a suite of products from Starboard Medical used to secure catheters, the medical device firms announced on Tuesday. The companies didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, which B. Braun CEO Jean-Claude Dubacher said would improve patient care and extend the company’s position as a leader in IV therapy.
Over $352 Million Bet On Occidental Petroleum? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
drugtopics.com
Extend Care and Expand Revenue at the Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit
The Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit is back and better than ever: On October 22, join community pharmacy thought leaders online for a day of education, conversation, and insights centered around the theme of Extending Care, Expanding Revenue. From 9 AM to 3 PM, join this virtual Summit and tune into...
Psychiatric Times
The Ethical Responsibility of Self-Care
When we take care of ourselves, we can take better care of our patients. “We tend to think of self-care as a luxury, but it really isn’t—because taking care of ourselves is taking care of the instrument that we use in our work, and that is incredibly important.”
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Resident falls cost providers $380,000 per year, on average: report
From quality of care to labor shortages, fall-prevention strategies can have enormous transformative effects on senior living and care businesses. Falls cost the average community or facility $380,000 annually in direct costs, according to a newly issued report. The report resulted from a survey of more than 400 executives and...
Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI, its next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor’s ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006013/en/ AI-assisted Automated Notifications are delivered to patients through the My Invisalign App in ~1 hour based on doctor settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
Back to business: health care M&A activity expected to accelerate
The Justice Department's failed attempt to block UnitedHealth's $13 billion acquisition of health tech Change Healthcare could bode well for other mega-deals as the nation pushes past the pandemic and health industry players firm up their growth plans. The big picture: The ruling came not long after a Federal Trade...
