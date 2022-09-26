ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Managed Healthcare Executive

Tech That Enables Connection Between Payers, Providers and Patients is a Wish Lissy Hu of WellSky Has for Healthcare

MHE Publication, MHE September 2022, Volume 32, Issue 9. Hu, president of Connected Networks at WellSky, a care coordination network headquartered in Boston, is one of 10 winners in this year's Emerging Industry Leaders series. Lissy Hu, M.D., MBA, CEO and founder of CarePort, powered by WellSky, a healthcare software...
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records

An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
Daily Mail

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
beckerspayer.com

Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions

Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski

#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
The Associated Press

ONWARD Announces Appointment of Vivian Riefberg to Board of Directors

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced the appointment of Vivian Riefberg as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Riefberg will join the Board immediately and will serve on its Compensation Committee. Her appointment to the Board will be presented for shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005494/en/ Vivian Riefberg joins the ONWARD Medical Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com

Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI

Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Managed Healthcare Executive

Bringing Out the Leader in Those Aspiring is Something Mairéad McInerney of AmeriHealth Caritas is Proud of in Her Career

MHE Publication, MHE September 2022, Volume 32, Issue 9. McInerney, corporate director of population health and wellness coordination at AmeriHealth Caritas, headquartered in Philadelphia, is one of 10 winners in this year's Emerging Industry Leaders series. Mairéad McInerney, M.S.W., LCSW, CCM, corporate director of population health, wellness coordination, at AmeriHealth...
Benzinga

Over $352 Million Bet On Occidental Petroleum? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
drugtopics.com

Extend Care and Expand Revenue at the Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit

The Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit is back and better than ever: On October 22, join community pharmacy thought leaders online for a day of education, conversation, and insights centered around the theme of Extending Care, Expanding Revenue. From 9 AM to 3 PM, join this virtual Summit and tune into...
Psychiatric Times

The Ethical Responsibility of Self-Care

When we take care of ourselves, we can take better care of our patients. “We tend to think of self-care as a luxury, but it really isn’t—because taking care of ourselves is taking care of the instrument that we use in our work, and that is incredibly important.”
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Resident falls cost providers $380,000 per year, on average: report

From quality of care to labor shortages, fall-prevention strategies can have enormous transformative effects on senior living and care businesses. Falls cost the average community or facility $380,000 annually in direct costs, according to a newly issued report. The report resulted from a survey of more than 400 executives and...
The Associated Press

Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI, its next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor’s ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006013/en/ AI-assisted Automated Notifications are delivered to patients through the My Invisalign App in ~1 hour based on doctor settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
Axios

Back to business: health care M&A activity expected to accelerate

The Justice Department's failed attempt to block UnitedHealth's $13 billion acquisition of health tech Change Healthcare could bode well for other mega-deals as the nation pushes past the pandemic and health industry players firm up their growth plans. The big picture: The ruling came not long after a Federal Trade...
