Read full article on original website
Related
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. Sections of piers at North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island collapsed into the churning waves and washed away. Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Woman Leaves Her Baby To Sleep Alone Outside In Public — But In Her Country, It's The Norm
"My visiting nurse emphasized most to me that it would help with my stress levels and help the family function better, which I agree with."
Check your suitcase: Maui County bans non-mineral sunscreen to protect coral reefs
The sweeping rule will be the first county-level policy of its kind in Hawaii, which has already made strides in banning sunscreens with oxybenzone.
Comments / 0