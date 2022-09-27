Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what etymologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
Iowa Harvest Will Help Track Down Three Escaped Bulls
It’s almost been a month since Labor Day and three rodeo bulls are still on the run. Over Labor Day weekend, five bulls escaped from the rodeo in Fonda. Of the five escape artists, two have been caught and the other three remain on the run. As farmers start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwbg.com
Summit Carbon Solutions Signs Easement Agreements for 79% of Proposed Pipeline Route in Boone County, Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Summit Carbon Solutions today has released an announcement that the company has secured 79% of the easement agreements for the proposed pipeline in Boone County and 53% of the easements for the proposed route in Iowa. The company’s press release follows:. AMES, Iowa—Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to...
Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t
JEFFERSON, Iowa – For the first time in 19 years, I am not living in the Iowa countryside as the harvest begins. Yes, my frequent road trips are still giving me plenty of up-close views of harvest progress. But I’m feeling a little more like a spectator now and a little less like a participant, even […] The post Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Weekly Fishing Report issued Thursday, September 29, 2022……. Lake temperature is in the low 60s. The water level is 5 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working fairly well. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Live bait such as wax worms, wigglers and red worms work well. Muskellunge – Good: Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
KCCI.com
Solon couple gifts 7 acres of land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A couple from Solon in eastern Iowa recently gifted seven acres of prairie land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The property is located near the Iowa River and is part of a larger donation to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. This is...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
iastate.edu
Stutsman named Emerging Iowa Leader by College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
AMES, Iowa – Katie Stutsman, of West Des Moines, has been named the 2022 Emerging Iowa Leader Award honoree by Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The award was presented Sept. 3, during the CALS BBQ at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center in Ames.
iastate.edu
Can Long-Term Soil Health Practices Improve Water Quality?
AMES, Iowa – In an Oct. 5 webinar hosted by Iowa Learning Farms, two soil health experts from Ohio will discuss a study they are conducting on the interrelationships between agricultural soil, water and the practices being utilized to address nutrient losses and water quality. The webinar will feature...
iastate.edu
Erin Olson-Douglas to Lead Community and Economic Development for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
AMES, Iowa – Erin Olson-Douglas, an architect, urban designer and economic development specialist, has been named program director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development. She also will serve as associate dean for extension and outreach in Iowa State’s College of Design. She begins the position Nov. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
Another Prehistoric Iowa Find, Mammoth Bone Discovered [PHOTOS]
Just last week we shared the news of a prehistoric human jaw bone that was discovered in Eastern Iowa. About four days later, another prehistoric discovery was made in Iowa. According to KCCI, a man in Wayne County happened upon a massive bone while exploring a creek. Jarod Crossman sent photos of the discovery to the news station, then an archaeologist at the University of Iowa determined that the bone belonged to a mammoth or a mastodon.
KCCI.com
Residents recommend traffic safety measures for Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is asking for help identifying the most dangerous traffic areas in town. It's part of their Vision Zero initiative and MOVE DSM, the city's first traffic master plan that was approved in 2018. Des Moines police say crashes resulting in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iastate.edu
Major USDA grant supports pioneering agricultural genome to phenome collaboration
AMES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced today it is awarding more than $1.9 million to support the work of the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative (AG2PI) being led by Iowa State University in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Idaho.
KCCI.com
New food pantry opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
iowapublicradio.org
Food insecurity rises as expanded SNAP benefits disappear and prices rise
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. While this didn't result in massive grocery budgets it meant more money than normal for the essentials. But that all came...
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
Comments / 0