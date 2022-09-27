ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t

JEFFERSON, Iowa – For the first time in 19 years, I am not living in the Iowa countryside as the harvest begins. Yes, my frequent road trips are still giving me plenty of up-close views of harvest progress. But I’m feeling a little more like a spectator now and a little less like a participant, even […] The post Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — Here’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Weekly Fishing Report issued Thursday, September 29, 2022……. Lake temperature is in the low 60s. The water level is 5 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working fairly well. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Live bait such as wax worms, wigglers and red worms work well. Muskellunge – Good: Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
Can Long-Term Soil Health Practices Improve Water Quality?

AMES, Iowa – In an Oct. 5 webinar hosted by Iowa Learning Farms, two soil health experts from Ohio will discuss a study they are conducting on the interrelationships between agricultural soil, water and the practices being utilized to address nutrient losses and water quality. The webinar will feature...
Erin Olson-Douglas to Lead Community and Economic Development for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

AMES, Iowa – Erin Olson-Douglas, an architect, urban designer and economic development specialist, has been named program director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development. She also will serve as associate dean for extension and outreach in Iowa State’s College of Design. She begins the position Nov. 8.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately

What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
Another Prehistoric Iowa Find, Mammoth Bone Discovered [PHOTOS]

Just last week we shared the news of a prehistoric human jaw bone that was discovered in Eastern Iowa. About four days later, another prehistoric discovery was made in Iowa. According to KCCI, a man in Wayne County happened upon a massive bone while exploring a creek. Jarod Crossman sent photos of the discovery to the news station, then an archaeologist at the University of Iowa determined that the bone belonged to a mammoth or a mastodon.
Residents recommend traffic safety measures for Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is asking for help identifying the most dangerous traffic areas in town. It's part of their Vision Zero initiative and MOVE DSM, the city's first traffic master plan that was approved in 2018. Des Moines police say crashes resulting in...
Major USDA grant supports pioneering agricultural genome to phenome collaboration

AMES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced today it is awarding more than $1.9 million to support the work of the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative (AG2PI) being led by Iowa State University in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Idaho.
New food pantry opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
Food insecurity rises as expanded SNAP benefits disappear and prices rise

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. While this didn't result in massive grocery budgets it meant more money than normal for the essentials. But that all came...
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA

