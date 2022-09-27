Read full article on original website
NECN
The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened
For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
Reported bomb threat prompts early dismissal at Fitchburg school
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A reported bomb threat at a Fitchburg school prompted an early dismissal Wednesday morning, officials say. Fitchburg Public Schools said in a statement they received a notice of a bomb threat at Fitchburg High School and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution. The...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
Drive-thru holiday lights experience returning to Gillette Stadium for final time
FOXBORO, Mass. — The popular drive-thru holiday lights experience is returning to Gillette Stadium for the final time later this fall. Magic of Lights returns on Nov. 18 and it will remain open to the public through Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Guests who visit Foxboro for...
WCVB
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
whdh.com
Paying it Forward: Man returns to Worcester hospital 30+ years after premature birth to thank staff for care
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man born prematurely more than 30 years ago at UMass Medical Center in Worcester returned to the hospital this week to thank those who provided him with the care he needed, while also announcing his plan to give back. Zach Zaborny, 32, walked the halls...
Fundraiser to help family of Matthew Tidman, officer assaulted by inmate at Shirley prison
LEOMINSTER — As a corrections officer beaten by an inmate continues to fight for his life, and as the inmate faces charges, a motorcycle ride benefit is being organized to help the officer’s family. A Tidman Strong Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser is being held Sunday to support Matthew Tidman, an officer at the Massachusetts...
Providence Meteorologist Spooked on Live Television Thanks to Unwelcome Guest
When WPRI meteorologist Tony Petrarca went to work Wednesday night, he probably didn’t expect to face one of his biggest fears live on television. A giant spider decided to interrupt the weather report, leading to a candid moment on air and a hilarious video to follow. Petrarca called Michael...
MassLive.com
Chicopee moving forward with replacement of Anna Barry School after receiving state approvals
CHICOPEE – The plan to replace Anna Barry School took one step forward with the state accepting the city’s application for funding assistance after meeting with school officials and touring the building. During the tour, officials for the Massachusetts School Building Authority said they expect some 50 applicants...
Oxford crash victim Keith Mattei mourned: 'He would...help anyone'
OXFORD — Keith W. Mattei, a 52-year-old Worcester man who died after a motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon, is being remembered as a caring man who always had time for others. "He truly was the life of the party," Savannah Mullins, Mattei's daughter, said in an interview. "You could meet him for the first...
‘The Voice’: Where you can see Worcester contestant Cara Brindisi perform
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi will be making an appearance on the newest season of “The Voice.”. In a video posted on Facebook earlier in September, Brindisi said she received an email saying she was allowed to share the news as well as follow “some friends she made this summer” on Instagram.
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
NECN
Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns
Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
WCVB
Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley
BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
Contractor in Doherty High fire only fined $300; Worcester city councilors now calling for a review
Worcester City Councilors are calling for a review of the city’s fine structure after the construction manager of the Doherty High construction site received what one city councilor called a “pretty minimal” fine. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire...
Doherty High fire: Construction manager will face fine for working with expired permit
The construction manager for the new Doherty Memorial High School project will be fined after a fire revealed welding was taking place at the site even though its hot work permit had expired. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire Department for three...
Dozens of cats flown to Worcester in wake of Hurricane Ian
The cats range from 2 months to 13 years old. More than 40 homeless cats from Florida were flown to Massachusetts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. The cats, which hail from shelters in Tampa and Fort Myers, landed at Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning, the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center said in a statement. Ten of them will be transported to MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, while the others will serve a two-day quarantine at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
Tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment plead for more time in hotel: ‘We need help’
Mercy Martin had lived in her apartment at 267 Mill St. in Worcester for 17 years before the building’s roof collapsed, now she’s on the verge of living in a shelter. Martin has been staying at a hotel since the collapse on July 15 and is pleading for her and her fellow tenants’ stay to be extended.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Sept. 18-24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 509 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,296-square-foot home on Wilder Lane in Leominster that sold for $390,000.
