Worcester, MA

NECN

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
GARDNER, MA
NECN

Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns

Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
FITCHBURG, MA
WCVB

Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
BLACKSTONE, MA
Dozens of cats flown to Worcester in wake of Hurricane Ian

The cats range from 2 months to 13 years old. More than 40 homeless cats from Florida were flown to Massachusetts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. The cats, which hail from shelters in Tampa and Fort Myers, landed at Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning, the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center said in a statement. Ten of them will be transported to MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, while the others will serve a two-day quarantine at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
WORCESTER, MA

