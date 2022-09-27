The cats range from 2 months to 13 years old. More than 40 homeless cats from Florida were flown to Massachusetts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. The cats, which hail from shelters in Tampa and Fort Myers, landed at Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning, the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center said in a statement. Ten of them will be transported to MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, while the others will serve a two-day quarantine at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO