Los Angeles, CA

capitalandmain.com

A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sdvoice.info

Prop 30 Debate Splits CA Democratic Party

The debate surrounding Proposition (Prop) 30 is causing division. between the California Democratic Party and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Prop 30 calls for a 1.75% raise on income taxes for people earning over $2 million annually. It is projected that the tax could generate around $5 billion annually. A majority of the funds would go towards programs helping people buy electric cars and install charging stations. Twenty percent of funds would go towards CalFire staffing and wildfire prevention/response programs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena

Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
PASADENA, CA
retailleader.com

TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles

A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Shirley Weber
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dallasexpress.com

VIDEO: Airline Passenger Attacks Flight Attendant

An American Airlines passenger from Orange County is facing a federal charge for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, was captured on video last Wednesday punching the attendant on Flight 377 from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles, California. The Department of Justice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

