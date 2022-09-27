Read full article on original website
Related
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
sdvoice.info
Prop 30 Debate Splits CA Democratic Party
The debate surrounding Proposition (Prop) 30 is causing division. between the California Democratic Party and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Prop 30 calls for a 1.75% raise on income taxes for people earning over $2 million annually. It is projected that the tax could generate around $5 billion annually. A majority of the funds would go towards programs helping people buy electric cars and install charging stations. Twenty percent of funds would go towards CalFire staffing and wildfire prevention/response programs.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
Westchester residents establish GoFundMe to pay for legal battle to remove homeless encampment
A group of neighbors who live near Westchester Park are fighting L.A. City Hall over a growing homeless encampment near the senior center and library.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena
Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
retailleader.com
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
LA County Housing Authority Calls For More Permanent Beds To Address Homelessness Crisis
With permanent housing options scarce, more people are staying for longer in beds meant for temporary stays.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey's husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 said their client has died.
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal homeless grants, report says
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020, according to a new report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
dallasexpress.com
VIDEO: Airline Passenger Attacks Flight Attendant
An American Airlines passenger from Orange County is facing a federal charge for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, was captured on video last Wednesday punching the attendant on Flight 377 from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles, California. The Department of Justice...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
Comments / 1