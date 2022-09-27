Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
CCC&TI Installs Kiosk at Popular Overlook
To connect with the community of visitors seeking beautiful sunset views, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has installed an information kiosk on the west side of the Watauga Campus in Boone. The kiosk is located in the parking area that overlooks a west-facing view of landmarks such as Grandfather Mountain and Beech Mountain, which has become a popular destination for enjoying the beautiful High Country scenery.
wataugaonline.com
150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022
VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
wataugaonline.com
Boone 150 Historic Boone Nighttime Cemetery Tours in October
The Town of Boone continues the Boone 150 celebration with a series of evening and nighttime. tours of the historic Boone Cemetery, starting on October 7th, and continuing on Fridays in. October, including Halloween. The guided tours will feature various themes such as, “Bizarre. Boone,” “Women in the Boone...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
wataugaonline.com
App State Football Shuts Out The Citadel
BOONE, N.C. — Dexter Lawson Jr. made a diving interception in the end zone to keep The Citadel from scoring, and Chase Brice threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Christan Horn on the very next play. App State didn't need much time to do its offensive damage Saturday —...
wataugaonline.com
Friday afternoon house fire under investigation
Multiple fire departments responded to a home fire on Friday afternoon. At 4:30 pm, on September 30, 2022, fire departments from Meat Camp, Boone, and Todd were dispatched to 127 Scotts Drive for a structure fire, according to Watauga Fire Marshal Shane Garland. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon...
