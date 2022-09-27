To connect with the community of visitors seeking beautiful sunset views, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has installed an information kiosk on the west side of the Watauga Campus in Boone. The kiosk is located in the parking area that overlooks a west-facing view of landmarks such as Grandfather Mountain and Beech Mountain, which has become a popular destination for enjoying the beautiful High Country scenery.

BOONE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO