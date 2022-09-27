ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Claiborne Progress

Hooker named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

Following a career performance Saturday, Tennessee redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week. Hooker completed 22-of-28 passes going for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Volunteers 38-33 SEC-opening victory over No. 20 Florida. He made it happen with his legs too, gaining 112 yards on the ground and punching in another score.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Ramel Keyton is ready for his time in the spotlight

KNOXVILLE — Ramel Keyton has never been “the guy” for Tennessee football. The senior wideout was recruited by Tennessee as the top receiver in an impressive 2019 class. Keyton was heralded as Jarrett Guarantano and eventually Harrison Bailey’s go-to target in what was advertised to be an era of dominance under Jeremy Pruitt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Rockwood, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Oneida High School football team will have a game with Rockwood High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
ONEIDA, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

One more mostly dry day before Ian’s rain arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you noticed leaves falling off of trees? The winds from Ian are already here. Friday becomes increasingly cloudy, before the rain arrives Friday evening. That is here by Friday night. Saturday won’t be as much of a washout, but rain is still very likely, especially early in the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Three teens injured after car crash on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were injured after their car crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway Friday, Sept. 30, according to the preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. In the report, the male driver was driving north on Clinton Highway in the fourth lane. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Tug of war: Harrogate mayoral race heating up

The Nov. 8 county election has produced a tight fight between two candidates who are hoping to fill the Harrogate Mayor’s seat. Linda Fultz, who decided not to run again, will be saying her goodbyes to the position she faithfully held since February of 2015, when previous mayor Bill Fultz passed away.
HARROGATE, TN

