Claiborne Progress
Hooker named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week
Following a career performance Saturday, Tennessee redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week. Hooker completed 22-of-28 passes going for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Volunteers 38-33 SEC-opening victory over No. 20 Florida. He made it happen with his legs too, gaining 112 yards on the ground and punching in another score.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Ramel Keyton is ready for his time in the spotlight
KNOXVILLE — Ramel Keyton has never been “the guy” for Tennessee football. The senior wideout was recruited by Tennessee as the top receiver in an impressive 2019 class. Keyton was heralded as Jarrett Guarantano and eventually Harrison Bailey’s go-to target in what was advertised to be an era of dominance under Jeremy Pruitt.
Rockwood, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile.
wvlt.tv
One more mostly dry day before Ian’s rain arrives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you noticed leaves falling off of trees? The winds from Ian are already here. Friday becomes increasingly cloudy, before the rain arrives Friday evening. That is here by Friday night. Saturday won’t be as much of a washout, but rain is still very likely, especially early in the day.
Household hazardous waste collection in East TN counties happening Saturday
People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County man arrested following chase into Tennessee
GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase. According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday...
WATE
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
Family eager to see Tennessee Veteran released from imprisonment in Venezuela
In mid-September, WATE spoke with the family of Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp Veteran who was imprisoned in Venezuela, but now, the family's prayers have been answered.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
WATE
Three teens injured after car crash on Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were injured after their car crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway Friday, Sept. 30, according to the preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. In the report, the male driver was driving north on Clinton Highway in the fourth lane. The...
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
wvlt.tv
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and Callahan Road Baptist church both report bigger offering numbers after a big win by the Tennessee football team. Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon...
Claiborne Progress
Tug of war: Harrogate mayoral race heating up
The Nov. 8 county election has produced a tight fight between two candidates who are hoping to fill the Harrogate Mayor’s seat. Linda Fultz, who decided not to run again, will be saying her goodbyes to the position she faithfully held since February of 2015, when previous mayor Bill Fultz passed away.
