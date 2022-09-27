The death of newly elected 2nd district county commissioner Ricky Lynn Barker leaves a vacant seat on the 21 member Claiborne Commission. Barker succumbed to cancer on Sept. 29, never having the chance to formally sit in session with his comrades. His seat was noticeably empty during the September meeting of the commission which occurred just over a week before his untimely death.

