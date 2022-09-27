Read full article on original website
Claiborne Progress
Hooker named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week
Following a career performance Saturday, Tennessee redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week. Hooker completed 22-of-28 passes going for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Volunteers 38-33 SEC-opening victory over No. 20 Florida. He made it happen with his legs too, gaining 112 yards on the ground and punching in another score.
Tug of war: Harrogate mayoral race heating up
The Nov. 8 county election has produced a tight fight between two candidates who are hoping to fill the Harrogate Mayor’s seat. Linda Fultz, who decided not to run again, will be saying her goodbyes to the position she faithfully held since February of 2015, when previous mayor Bill Fultz passed away.
PVEC: ‘growing and financially sound’
Powell Valley Electric Cooperative is enjoying a financially-sound growth spurt, according to John Hoyle, director of PVEC accounting and finance. Hoyle presented the Cooperative’s report during its annual membership meeting. Brad Coppock, PVEC General Manager, spoke of ongoing challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rear its head. High...
Claiborne commission to appoint replacement for newly elected commissioner
The death of newly elected 2nd district county commissioner Ricky Lynn Barker leaves a vacant seat on the 21 member Claiborne Commission. Barker succumbed to cancer on Sept. 29, never having the chance to formally sit in session with his comrades. His seat was noticeably empty during the September meeting of the commission which occurred just over a week before his untimely death.
