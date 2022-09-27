ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Disney World announces some temporary resort closures

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPUwX_0iCHZvbg00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida’s biggest tourist destinations are preparing for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the Walt Disney World website, the following resorts will close Wednesday through Friday due to weather:

  • Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
  • Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney said it is contacting guests with current and upcoming reservations.

As of Monday evening, Disney theme parks are operating under normal conditions. However, Typhoon Lagoon will temporarily close Wednesday and Thursday due to the impending storm.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also close Wednesday and Thursday.

Disney also said on its website that, effective immediately, it is not enforcing its cancellation policies until further notice for resort dining and experiences such as Bibbid Bobbidi Boutique.

Due to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground’s temporary closure, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue performances have been canceled, and guests with pre-paid reservations will have them automatically canceled and refunded.

Disney Springs is still operating under normal conditions.

Also, as of Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort said its park operations and hours are continuing as normal. Click here for more information.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Resort will be temporarily closed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings

As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay News 9

Florida attractions set reopening plans after Ian

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, many attractions and theme parks in the area announced closures. Now that the storm has passed, the attractions are starting to set plans to reopen. Here’s a list of current reopening plans, if available. Keep checking back for updates. BREVARD ZOO. Brevard Zoo plans...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Issues September 29 Statement About Hurricane Ian

While Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian, it is still causing treacherous conditions in central Florida. Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, and has issued a new statement. The statement reads:. Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we stand...
ORLANDO, FL
themainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World Closes Due to Hurricane Ian

Michele Atwood is the Owner/Editor of The Main Street Mouse and it’s subsidiaries and author of the books “Moving to Main Street U.S.A.” “How Many Sleeps Till Disney?” and “How Many Sleeps Till Disneyland?” Michele also contributes Disney news to the Joe Kelley Morning Show on 107.3 WDBO in Orlando. She and her family made the move from Michigan to the Orlando area to pursue their Disney dreams. Michele is a life long Disney fan, and has two sons who have followed suit, each going on their first Disney trip before their first birthday’s. Part of the goal Michele has for The Main Street Mouse is not only to keep members informed, but to create somewhat of a Disney Family by relating to others through personal experiences and opinions. Also, Michele is making it a priority to share stories of inspiration and hope to other Disney Fans in an effort to share the Magic and hopefully make a difference in the lives of others.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
disneyfoodblog.com

Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando International Airport to Close Due to Hurricane Ian

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as it approaches landfall in Florida in the coming days. Most recently, the counties where Disney World is located, Osceola and Orange counties, have been place under a Hurricane watch. And now, Orlando’s major has shared the precautions it will be taking ahead of Hurricane Ian.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE from the Orlando Airport on the Impact of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Ian has impacted various areas of Florida and its effects are still being felt. Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal have all closed for a short period of time, school closures have been announced, and other adjustments have been made. When it comes to travel, the Orlando International Airport announced that it would be closed starting September 28th and now we have an update.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort

Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Disney Springs#Travel Destinations#Hurricane Ian#Wilderness Lodge#Bibbid Bobbidi Boutique
click orlando

How Central Florida theme parks are handling and responding after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the state of Florida keeps a close eye on the path of Hurricane Ian, Central Florida’s theme parks are also making changes. The storm made landfall Thursday in southwest Florida. In Central Florida, the storm brought heavy rain, winds and threats of severe flash flooding. Among the latest in a series of news conferences DeSantis has held to provide updates and remarks on Ian with emergency management personnel in tow, the governor Thursday described what large-scale recovery efforts were underway in stricken areas, primarily in South Florida at the time.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding

Walt Disney World and other tourist attractions in central Florida appeared to have avoided severe damage from Hurricane Ian. But many businesses on the state's southwestern coast were hammered and face a long rebuilding process. In Fort Myers, video posted on social media showed the Times Square, a colorful area...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
wmfe.org

Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Kissimmee and Orlando after Hurricane Ian

This article has been updated to include information available early Thursday afternoon and audio of an interview with Kissimmee Assistant City Manager Austin Blake. Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian, as heavy rains from the storm innundated streets and homes in Central Florida. Rescues were underway...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDBO

Charles Birkes | Honoree for September 30th, 2022

Charles was nominated by his wife, Jamie Birkes, who said “I would like to nominate my husband Charles Birkes. He is a Lineman for Pike Electric in Orlando. He has always been our pillar of strength for our family. We have seen many up’s and downs but their is nobody else I would want to do this with. He has worked many storms here, and nationwide, and always goes with a smile on his face.”
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Burton’s Bar to stay open ’till shit his the fan’

Not to be outdone by their friends at Wally’s in Mills 50, Thornton Park staple Burton’s Bar (Instagram) says they will be staying open for as long as possible during the hurricane. The bar shared on its socials that it would be filling up containers with water for...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy