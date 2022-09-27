ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 02, 2022

High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.4 feet 09:20 AM HST. Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming. southwest after midnight. Tides. Hilo Bay Low 0.4 feet 02:08 AM...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
bigislandnow.com

Waiākea Intermediate school closes library due to budget issues

The library at Waiākea Intermediate School in Hilo is closing permanently. According to a letter sent by Principal Lisa Souza to parents this week, budgetary challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the administration to eliminate the librarian position for the 2020-21 school year. For the past two years the library has had only a clerk, which by union contract is not allowed to perform the duties of a librarian.
bigislandnow.com

Kaiser therapists take to the picket line in Hilo as open-ended strike continues

While holding a picket sign, Dr. Darah Wallsten, a psychologist at the Kaiser Permanente clinic in Hilo, said it is unacceptable there is only one therapist for every 10,000 Kaiser members on the Big Island — with patients having to wait two months or longer for an initial appointment with a mental health professional.
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Road Closures: Oct. 1-7

The state Department of Transportation issued its weekly list of road and lane closures for Oct. 1-7. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) — 1) MOUNTAIN VIEW TO VOLCANO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Shoulder closure on...
the university of hawai'i system

Otani, Tokunaga named KTA superstars of the week

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vulcans golfer Andrew Otani and soccer player Daelenn Tokunaga were named KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week for September 21–27. The UH Hilo men’s golf team opened its season this past week with Otani notching two top 20 finishes. The fifth-year senior finished the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational in fourth place after shooting four under, then followed up with a tie for 12th place at the Western Washington University Invitational after finishing at even par.
KITV.com

Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
KITV.com

Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.
bigislandvideonews.com

Kilauea Volcano Eruption Reaches One Year Anniversary

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - As of Thursday, September 29, the summit eruption of Kilauea volcano has lasted for one entire year. The summit eruption at Kilauea volcano in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park reached one year on September 29. To mark the occasion, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory...
bigislandnow.com

M 4.5 Quake Rumbles Near Kīlauea Volcano

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea volcano this afternoon. No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service. The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, or HVO. According to the U.S....
