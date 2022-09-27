Read full article on original website
Maui bans chemical sunscreens, Hawaii Island to follow
A statewide ban on two chemicals in sunscreen that went into effect in 2021 is not enough, according to Maui County councilmember Kelly King.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 02, 2022
High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.4 feet 09:20 AM HST. Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming. southwest after midnight. Tides. Hilo Bay Low 0.4 feet 02:08 AM...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
bigislandnow.com
Waiākea Intermediate school closes library due to budget issues
The library at Waiākea Intermediate School in Hilo is closing permanently. According to a letter sent by Principal Lisa Souza to parents this week, budgetary challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the administration to eliminate the librarian position for the 2020-21 school year. For the past two years the library has had only a clerk, which by union contract is not allowed to perform the duties of a librarian.
KITV.com
Some parents advocate for children to carry Narcan in schools
HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Health officials and parents are advocating for students to carry Narcan in schools - the drug that counters the adverse effects of opioid overdoses. This comes as Fentanyl remains an issue on the Big Island.
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
bigislandnow.com
Kaiser therapists take to the picket line in Hilo as open-ended strike continues
While holding a picket sign, Dr. Darah Wallsten, a psychologist at the Kaiser Permanente clinic in Hilo, said it is unacceptable there is only one therapist for every 10,000 Kaiser members on the Big Island — with patients having to wait two months or longer for an initial appointment with a mental health professional.
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Road Closures: Oct. 1-7
The state Department of Transportation issued its weekly list of road and lane closures for Oct. 1-7. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) — 1) MOUNTAIN VIEW TO VOLCANO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Shoulder closure on...
the university of hawai'i system
Otani, Tokunaga named KTA superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vulcans golfer Andrew Otani and soccer player Daelenn Tokunaga were named KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week for September 21–27. The UH Hilo men’s golf team opened its season this past week with Otani notching two top 20 finishes. The fifth-year senior finished the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational in fourth place after shooting four under, then followed up with a tie for 12th place at the Western Washington University Invitational after finishing at even par.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crisis at Hilo Medical Center puts new spotlight on staffing, bed shortages at Hawaii hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient care crisis at Hilo Medical Center is drawing the attention of lawmakers and helping spur a broader conversation about staffing and bed shortages at hospitals statewide. On Tuesday, state Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jarrett Keohokalole. will tour the Hawaii Island facility to...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
Counties consider places concealed carry would be prohibited
Hospitals, schools, government buildings, playgrounds and bars to name a few are being considered as sensitive places where concealed carry of a firearm may be prohibited on Hawaii Island.
Former Hilo nurse charged with theft of fentanyl, other drug offenses
A former Hilo Medical Center nurse was arrested and charged on suspicion of prescription drug theft and felony drug possession offenses, including fentanyl, according to the Hawaii Prosecuting Attorney's office.
KITV.com
Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
KITV.com
Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.
bigislandvideonews.com
Kilauea Volcano Eruption Reaches One Year Anniversary
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - As of Thursday, September 29, the summit eruption of Kilauea volcano has lasted for one entire year. The summit eruption at Kilauea volcano in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park reached one year on September 29. To mark the occasion, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory...
bigislandnow.com
M 4.5 Quake Rumbles Near Kīlauea Volcano
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea volcano this afternoon. No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service. The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, or HVO. According to the U.S....
Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kapa’a vs. Waimea
This week's Built FORD Tough Match Up contains a KIF matchup between Kapa'a and Waimea.
bigislandnow.com
Million-dollar bail maintained for Mountain View attempted murder suspect
A bail reduction request for a man charged with attempted murder was denied on Thursday. Forty-year-old Shane Fann of Mountain View remains is being held on $1.1 million bail after a judge rejected his request during an initial appearance in Hilo District Court. Fann’s preliminary hearing is Oct. 3 in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Retired Law Enforcement Officer Sentenced to 46 Months for Cruise Ship Assault
A Nevada man was sentenced to nearly four years imprisonment and one year of supervised release after he was found guilty for assaulting an elderly passenger while on a cruise ship in Hilo in 2018. On Monday, 78-year-old John McAvay appeared before United States District Judge Jill A. Otake who...
