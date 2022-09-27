ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Pittsburgh Courier

Fred Logan: The 1982 march against dope, legacy and lessons

This past September 11, 2022 marks forty years, two generations since the Saturday, September 11, 1982 “March Against Dope” through Pittsburgh’s predominately Black Homewood neighborhood. The 1982 March is part and parcel of the long historical struggles of African American people against illegal drugs that began long...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Max Baer, Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s chief justice, dies

(Pittsburgh) — Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74. Baer died overnight at his home near Pittsburgh, the court said in a news release. The court didn’t give a reason for his death but called his “sudden passing” a “tremendous loss for the court and all of Pennsylvania.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Ronald Stewart
Person
Nancy Caroline
Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
#Emergency Medicine#Hachette Books#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#American
WPXI Pittsburgh

Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building

PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Wilkinsburg group restarts Pittsburgh annexation process

A petition filed Thursday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court seeks to start annexation proceedings for Wilkinsburg to be incorporated into Pittsburgh. It could restart an annexation battle that effectively was paused in February, after Pittsburgh City Council voted down a petition request. The new petition, filed on behalf of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
WITF

Roberto Clemente remembered on 50th anniversary of milestone

Fifty-years-ago Friday the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Roberto Clemente got his 3,000th hit at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh. Clemente spent eighteen seasons in the big leagues, all with the Pirates, won two World Series championships, four batting titles, an MVP award, and twelve Gold Gloves as a right fielder. he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues

WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
oakmonitoronline.com

Oakmont One of Many Schools Cracking Down on Phones

With educational concerns of student distraction and emotional stress due to increased screen time, schools all over the country are adopting cell phone policies. Many students are now forced to lock their phone away the entire day, whether it’s in their school bag, a caddy, or a locker. If a student is caught with a cell phone laying around, that student will face consequences. Our very own Oakmont Regional High School is no exception to this.
OAKMONT, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
