New Pittsburgh Courier
Fred Logan: The 1982 march against dope, legacy and lessons
This past September 11, 2022 marks forty years, two generations since the Saturday, September 11, 1982 “March Against Dope” through Pittsburgh’s predominately Black Homewood neighborhood. The 1982 March is part and parcel of the long historical struggles of African American people against illegal drugs that began long...
Holocaust survivor who escaped Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh dies
“I didn’t lose the faith in humanity,” Judah Samet told The Associated Press two days after the shooting. “I know not to depend on humanity.”. Judah Samet, a Holocaust survivor who narrowly escaped a shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, died Tuesday. He was 84.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh officials dedicate new low-barrier homeless shelter with wraparound services
County officials, service providers, and financial sponsors of a low-barrier homeless shelter set to open next month say the facility is intended to address a range of challenges facing the region's growing homeless population. This year, the number of unhoused people in Allegheny County reached a 12-year high of 284,...
Pitt and Pa. health department no longer part of public forum on fracking studies, organizers say
Studies ongoing of fracking and public health effects. The University of Pittsburgh and the state Department of Health are no longer participating in a public forum next week to discuss a series of state-funded studies about fracking and public health. The forum will still take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5...
Mehmet Oz criticizes John Fetterman but not Doug Mastriano for avoiding media questions
Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz called out his opponent Democrat John Fetterman for not answering questions at public events during a press conference in Pittsburgh Friday. At the end of the press conference, Oz took six questions from reporters over 12 minutes. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and says...
caltimes.org
Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard
On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Circle of Courage’ awards honors those making tremendous impact in Pittsburgh
ALL OF THE CIRCLE OF COURAGE HONOREES FOR 2022. THEY WERE HONORED AT AN EVENT, AUG. 19, AT THE DOUBLE TREE HOTEL IN MONROEVILLE. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) HAVING THE FAITH AND COURAGE TO ‘PUSH THROUGH’. Have you ever been through some tough times in your life?. That’s where...
Max Baer, Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s chief justice, dies
(Pittsburgh) — Max Baer, the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74. Baer died overnight at his home near Pittsburgh, the court said in a news release. The court didn’t give a reason for his death but called his “sudden passing” a “tremendous loss for the court and all of Pennsylvania.”
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
Pittsburgh looks to allocate $400K to award grants directly to community groups
Pittsburgh City Council members are considering a measure that would give them over $400,000 that could be sent directly to athletic associations and community groups in their respective districts. Sponsored by Council President Theresa Kail-Smith, the legislation would reallocate $410,000 from the Office of Management & Budget and Parks &...
A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back
MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Local man out $60,000 after national solar panel company closes
PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors last week – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Now hundreds of customers are in the dark. Imagine paying $60,000 for something that does not work. That’s exactly what one local man said...
Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building
PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
Wilkinsburg group restarts Pittsburgh annexation process
A petition filed Thursday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court seeks to start annexation proceedings for Wilkinsburg to be incorporated into Pittsburgh. It could restart an annexation battle that effectively was paused in February, after Pittsburgh City Council voted down a petition request. The new petition, filed on behalf of...
Former Pittsburgh entrepreneur sentenced to prison time for defrauding government
PITTSBURGH — Arlinda Moriarty appeared to have it all: a booming business, awards for her work, and a proclamation from the city. But the feds say all that time, she was the ringleader of an elaborate conspiracy to steal money from the government. Moriarty left the federal courthouse Wednesday...
Roberto Clemente remembered on 50th anniversary of milestone
Fifty-years-ago Friday the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Roberto Clemente got his 3,000th hit at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh. Clemente spent eighteen seasons in the big leagues, all with the Pirates, won two World Series championships, four batting titles, an MVP award, and twelve Gold Gloves as a right fielder. he...
pittsburghmagazine.com
WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues
WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
oakmonitoronline.com
Oakmont One of Many Schools Cracking Down on Phones
With educational concerns of student distraction and emotional stress due to increased screen time, schools all over the country are adopting cell phone policies. Many students are now forced to lock their phone away the entire day, whether it’s in their school bag, a caddy, or a locker. If a student is caught with a cell phone laying around, that student will face consequences. Our very own Oakmont Regional High School is no exception to this.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
