New Millennium Donates To Teachers At Clinton Primary
HOPE, AR – The first grade teachers at CPS would like to thank New Millennium for the generous donation to spend in their classrooms. The donation of $1200 will be split amongst the first grade teachers, including a teacher who recently moved from first grade to kindergarten. Each teacher will get $150 to spend. Some of the things they plan to purchase include concrete learning manipulatives, such as STEM activities for small groups (life science, solar system), and science of reading activities. Jessie Lewis stated, “The teachers are very appreciative of the donation, noting that $150 can go a long way in our classrooms.” Photo and information provided by Jessie Lewis.
PHS names homecoming court
PRESCOTT – Homecoming for the Prescott Curley Wolves will be Friday, Oct. 7, when the Wolves entertain the Fouke Panthers. The annual homecoming parade will be Monday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m., starting at City Park and ending at Central Baptist Church. The queen and her court will first be introduced at the pep rally at 2 p.m. in the Prescott Sports Complex.
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
Wolves dominate Dragons, 55-20
PRESCOTT – It was a perfect night for football, weather-wise, for the Curley Wolves, not so much for the Junction City Dragons as Prescott posted a 55-20 win to remain undefeated. From opening kick it was no contest. The game was slowed early on because of penalties, eight in...
