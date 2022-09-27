Read full article on original website
Rebecca M. Krotke
Rebecca M. “Becky” Krotke, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. Becky was born Nov. 9, 1940, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Richard and Aggie (Poe) Gibson. She was united in marriage to Gary Krotke on Dec. 14, 1974, in Richvalley.
Lynda Ann Fields
Lynda Ann Fields, 67, rural Wabash, died at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 7, 1955. She married Bob Fields on Sept. 1, 1972; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her four children, Shawn (Michele) Fields,...
Phyllis M. Chapman
Phyllis M. (Fuchs) Chapman, 91, Mishawaka, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. Phyllis was born Oct. 12, 1930; she grew up in Lakeville. On Aug. 19, 1974, Phyllis was united in marriage with William “Jack” Chapman; he preceded her in death. Phyllis was survived...
Don Evans Runyan — PENDING
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Marilyn J. Cole — UPDATED
Marilyn Cole, 92, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village. Marilyn was born Oct. 7, 1929, in Chancellor, S.D., daughter of Albin and Winnidell Erickson. She later attended Dallas Bible College where she met and then married her husband, Robert W. Cole, on March 3, 1951. A...
Phillip Michael Easterday
Phillip Michael Easterday, 48, Wabash, died at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Peru. He was born May 21, 1974. He married Karla Ann Sorg on Dec. 20, 2003; she died August 27, 2013. He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Judy Easterday; daughter, Mackenzie Easterday; three stepchildren,...
Janice I. Nimtz
Janice I. (Perkins) Nimtz, 67, South Bend, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice’s Raclin House, Mishawaka. Janice was born Feb. 21, 1955. Janice married Richard L. Nimtz on June 30, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her children Holly (Fred) Awald, Walkerton and...
Zelma Mae Watson
Zelma Mae Watson, 79, Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Plymouth. On Jan. 11 1960, Zelma married Larry Watson; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Belinda Campbell and Tina Watson; daughter-in-law, Cathy Watson;...
Chester Zorn — UPDATED
Chester Scott Zorn, 95, Pierceton, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Chet was born Nov. 2, 1926, near Warsaw, the son of (the late) John C. and Myrtle (Wolfe) Zorn. He attended Pierceton High School and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII, from 1944 until 1946 in the Pacific Theatre, where he was awarded medals for the Philippine Liberation and the Occupation of Japan.
Ricky A. White Sr. — UPDATED
On October 13, 1955, Ricky Allen White was born. Surviving are his son, Ricky White Jr., Gary; a sister, Patricia, Rochester; and a brother, Daniel White, Rochester. Good Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John Charles Gaska
John Charles “J.C.” Gaska, 66, South Bend, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was born Nov. 25, 1955. J.C. is survived by his three sisters, Juliann Unruh, Plymouth, Jerry Gaska-Straub, West Lafayette and Jill Ballard, Havelock, N.C. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Alice V. Balmer — UPDATED
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of rural Akron, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille (Searer) Perry. She married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death Nov. 10, 2014.
Jane Steeley — PENDING
Jane Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Installs New President
WARSAW — Chris Plack has been installed as the 64th president of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club. Plack, along with other officers, was sworn in Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, before a welcoming crowd of members and guests who also celebrated the achievements of outgoing President Jim Smith. Plack, a...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, West Levi Lee Road, west of West Edgewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw. Rangel was found lying in a ditch near where his moped was by a passer-by. He said he couldn’t remember what happened and was taken to the hospital. Police believe that his moped was struck from behind by another vehicle. That caused it to run off the roadway and flip in the ditch. The accident is still under investigation. Damage: Up to $1,000.
Gloria McVey Frew
Gloria E. McVey Frew, 87, Syracuse, died at 1:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Mitchell House, Spruce Pine, N.C. She was born Dec. 28, 1934. She married Phillip Frew on June 22, 1957. Survivors include her sons, David (Chelsea) Frew, Barnardsville, N.C. and Donald (Christine) Frew, Fort Wayne; daughter,...
Cindy L. Foerg
Cindy L. Foerg, 66, Rochester, died at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Cindy was born Dec. 7, 1955. Cindy married Donald R. Foerg; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her mother Dolly Easterday, Rochester; father Joe Shively, Akron; and sisters Tammy...
Food Banks and Pantries — Same Mission, Different Role
WARSAW — It is a common misconception that food banks and pantries are the same; they do have similar goals, but they are far from identical. Food banks and pantries serve the same cause; they want to provide aid for anyone in their area who is struggling with food insecurity. However, banks and pantries differ in the way they provide such help.
Ogden’s Daughters: Abuse Much Worse Than Earlier Believed
WINONA LAKE — A late Grace College professor who founded the school’s Department of Music is under new scrutiny over allegations that he sexually abused dozens of young men. According to statements from his two daughters in a Christian Post story last week and an investigative report completed...
