Alabama fans are holding their breath for junior quarterback, Bryce Young. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Arkansas and went to the locker room. Nick Saban said he does not know the extent of the injury, but he knows Young hurt his shoulder. The reigning Heisman winner threw his helmet on the ground in frustration after a pass and went into the medical tent. He had 173 passing yards and two touchdowns before the injury.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO