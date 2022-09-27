Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
La. Red Cross deploying to Florida for Hurricane Ian response
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Red Cross is deploying volunteers to Florida to aid with the Hurricane Ian response. American Red Cross Volunteer Andrew Hamidah is preparing for a minimum of two weeks as he boards his plane for Florida. “Since this storm is going to be a...
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 19, almost two years after submitting an application for a clemency hearing before the Board of Pardons, John Sheehan, 57, received news that could change the rest of his life. Sheehan is currently housed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. In a unanimous vote,...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls
The City of Pineville could see big changes for its city hall, police department and city court through a new project with help from capital outlay from the State of Louisiana. |. Students over at Bolton High School had the chance today to ask Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about the...
Louisiana oyster growers bitterly oppose Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South of Empire near the barrier islands, Nathan Jurisich mans the controls of one of his family’s oyster boats as it scrapes the water bottom. “There’s not too many of us left,” said the 30-year-old Jurisich, a fourth-generation oysterman in a business many young people now avoid.
State Fire Marshal makes open burning safety plea following red flag warning, open burning-related death
The following has been provided by the State Fire Marshal’s Office:. State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis is making a plea to all Louisianans to be aware of the high fire danger conditions across the state this week. The U.S. National Weather Service Office out of New Orleans has issued...
