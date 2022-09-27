ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

La. Red Cross deploying to Florida for Hurricane Ian response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Red Cross is deploying volunteers to Florida to aid with the Hurricane Ian response. American Red Cross Volunteer Andrew Hamidah is preparing for a minimum of two weeks as he boards his plane for Florida. “Since this storm is going to be a...
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls

The City of Pineville could see big changes for its city hall, police department and city court through a new project with help from capital outlay from the State of Louisiana. |. Students over at Bolton High School had the chance today to ask Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

