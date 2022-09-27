Read full article on original website
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Lonsberry: ABOUT A TALL FIREMAN NAMED ELVIS
I first saw Elvis Reyes in the light of his mother’s eyes. She was a warrior in the courtroom, a prosecutor of the monsters who beat women and raped children, a laughing, joyous woman who chased evil into its lair and broke its neck and came back with neither her faith nor her good cheer dimmed.
Former East Rochester man staying put in Florida and bracing for Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a former East Rochester man bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida. “Well, we’re concerned because we don’t know what’s going to happen. We keep getting new updates, watching the news right now and we’re getting all kinds of information, but still a lot of uncertainty,” John Scumaci said.
Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian
The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
These lottery numbers win most frequently
Some people use certain numbers they feel are lucky, hoping their cherished numbers will bring a big win.
115 trucks from Rochester are delivering storm support equipment to Central Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
The Dead Unveil New Material In Rochester: September 27, 1976
While the year 1977 typically, and justifiably, gets a lot of the attention in Grateful Dead lore, the previous year has its fair share of gems too. With the Godchaux tandem now firmly entrenched and the return of Mickey Hart, the band was approaching the peak of its collective power in 1976. A slew of new live material that was unleashed the year before and earlier this summer was proof of this. Today marks the anniversary of the fourth ever appearance in Rochester for the Grateful Dead, last playing here in 1973. A rowdy Upstate New York crowd greeted the Dead for this performance at the War Memorial (now known as Blue Cross Arena) – one that’s filled with a distinct blend of classic songs and some fresher material still relatively new in the live setting.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
Victor native takes shelter from Hurricane Ian’s fury
"On Monday I went to work and we got that evacuation order around 2:00," said Carusone.
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
See the fall foliage on top of New York State mountains
Below are some mountains in the area that let you ride a chairlift to the top, so you can take in it all.
Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security
Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
New ‘Tool Shed’ rents tools in Rochester for $25 a year
The South East Area Coalition started the Tool Shed.
Two EF-1 Tornadoes Touch Down In The Southern Tier In One Week
It's not uncommon, but it's rare that we ever experience a tornado in the Southern Tier of New York. We see them touching down often in the midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and southern parts of the country. It's heartbreaking seeing the damage and loss of life that is left in its wake.
