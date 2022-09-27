Read full article on original website
Williams gives back to city through painting
The second of the Red Oak downtown square’s eight planter boxes has received a colorful upgrade. Following approval from the Red Oak City Council, the Red Oak Arts Destination group, or ROAD, has been seeking submissions from local artists. Samantha Williams was the second artist selected and painted the planter box at the northwest corner of Third and Coolbaugh streets.
Aircraft slides off runway at Red Oak Airport
At 12:19pm, the Montgomery County Communications Center received a call from the Red Oak Airport reporting a small aircraft had slid off the runway while attempting to land. The Red Oak Fire Department and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene to verify the situation and determine no injuries or hazards existed.
Board hears update on facilities assessment
The Red Oak Community School District’s facilities assessment is beginning to take shape. Alley Poyner Macchietto architect Daric O’Neal said two meetings were held on Sept. 21, one with half of the district’s staff, and a second meeting with members of the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC).
