Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more
Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
These are the best smartwatches in 2022
Smartwatches haven’t been fun for a long time, and let’s admit it; the market has been mainly dominated by the Apple Watch. There hasn’t been a large selection of exciting smartwatches in the Android world, but luckily, that appears to be slowly changing. OEMs are now back at the drawing board, developing new smartwatches and ensuring they can meet the new, higher demand.
Microsoft Surface Event 2022: What to expect
Which devices will Microsoft launch at the Surface event?. Apple was in the spotlight for an entire month with the new iPhone 14 series of devices, and the new Apple Watches. Google is expected to borrow the spotlight for a couple of days, but not for long, as Microsoft has announced its plans to hold its Microsoft Surface event on October 12, at 10 AM. The company is rumored to announce a few refreshed devices, and it will also potentially unveil several new accessories, and make some updates to its services. However, we are unlikely to hear much about any Windows 11 related news.
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 iMac, OnePlus 10T, Arlo security cameras, and more
You can currently save $100 on a new 24-inch iMac, as this 2021 model is now available for $1,350. This M1-powered all-in-one Mac comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s first generation M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. You also get color matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, a power cord, and a power adapter. Just don’t go for the Silver or Green color options, as those variants aren’t receiving a special discount.
iPhone + Android + Windows = Intel Unison
There seems to be no end in sight to the Techtember madness. After Apple's iPhone 14 launch earlier this month and just before the Google Pixel 7 launch next month, Intel managed to squeeze out time and held its press conference yesterday to unveil its new 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop-class CPUs. At the event, Intel also showcased a new app called Intel Unison, which will make its way to your laptop soon and allow you to use your Android or iOS smartphone together with your Windows device like never before.
VIZIO’s OLED Premium 4K Smart TV comes with HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and $240 savings
Amazon’s latest deals will get you great savings on the 55-inch model of the VIZIO OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, which lets you take one home for just $960. This outstanding smart TV usually sells for $1,200, which means that you can keep $240 in your bank account, making it a great choice for those who want to take their media experiences to the next level.
Kindle Scribe, new Echo speakers, and everything Amazon announced at its 2022 hardware event
Amazon held its annual fall hardware launch event yesterday where it introduced a lot (and we mean a lot!) of new products under its Kindle, Echo, Blink, and Fire TV line of brands. Among the company's announcements were a brand-new Kindle that you can doodle on — aptly called Kindle Scribe, an updated Fire TV cube, and a new generation of Echo devices, and much more. Here is a list of some of the most exciting announcements from the launch event.
Best Deals Today: Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series, M2 MacBook Air
We have an exciting selection of products for those looking to save on the best tech today. First up, we have the Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV that’s now selling for just $1,300 on its 55-inch model that usually sells for $2,000. In other words, you can take this amazing smart TV home, and you will be able to save $700. The larger 65-inch and 75-inch models are also on sale, but you won’t see the savings unless you add them to your cart. But don’t worry, we already did that for you, and we can tell you that the 65-inch model sells for $1,700, while the larger model goes for $4,398.
Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro X is $500 off
Life can be much easier when you have the right tool to do what you love or need. Of course, ‘the right tool’ may not be the same for everyone, but we have found something that will help those looking for a new laptop that works and behaves like a tablet. It doesn’t matter if it’s schoolwork, a new video edit, art, or just taking notes, as the Microsoft Surface Pro X will help you achieve almost anything you want. And, of course, the experience will feel even better when you realize that you can get huge savings on this device.
