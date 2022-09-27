Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER SHUTS OUT WALKER-H-A
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team broke their scoring slump as they beat the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 4-0 at the Crookston High School Soccer Field. – — Crookston started the game strong and controlled the game for most of the half. Crookston was close to getting that first goal in several games, but they were just off on their passing. The passing started to click about 15 minutes into game and a couple minutes later the Pirates got their first goal when Miryah Epema scored on a nice pass from Maddie Harbott for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates like scoring so much they did it again a minute later when Reese Swanson (usually the goalie but got to play out of the goal in this game) scored on another beautiful pass from Harbott for a 2-0 lead.
kroxam.com
Athlete of the Week – Anna Funk
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Senior and Volleyball player Anna Funk. Funk has been a starter on the team for the past two seasons and has become one of Crookston’s leaders on and off the court. “Anna has really developed into the role of a leader this year,” said Pirates coach Katie Engelstad. “Last year she started as well but this year she’s grown into that role and always brings our team a lot of energy and is someone the younger kids in our program can look up to.”
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER PLAYS ST. JOHN’S PREP TO A TIE
SECOND HALF – The teams were even in the second half and this time St. John’s Prep outshot Crookston 4-3, but neither team could find the net during regulation with both teams scoreless after 80 minutes of play, forcing overtime. “Katelyn Christensen had a great second half for us while creating some offense and was an offensive threat,” said Pirate Coach Sarah Reese. “Maddie Harbott was a consistent play maker for us. She was reading the ball well and stepping through passes.”
Minnesota Woman on New Season of The Bachelor
The most recent season of The Bachelorette recently wrapped up, Bachelor in Paradise kicked off this week, and the list of the women who will be on the new season of The Bachelor has been released. It's a big time of year for fans of the Bachelor franchise! And it's especially exciting for Minnesotans because a Minnesota woman is a part of the cast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-SEPTEMBER 29, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the First Community Credit Union, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, and the Matrons Club on the week of September 26-30. The Red Lake Falls Civic & Commerce Fall Light Pole Decorating Contest will be taking entries from now until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30. The contest is open to individuals, businesses, organizations, and groups. Decorations must be in place by Friday, October 7, and must be removed by Friday, November 4. Votes will be accepted through Sunday, October 23. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 24. To enter the contest, you can fill out the registration form and drop it in the payment box at Wilcox Plumbing & Heating, if you have any questions, call 218-253-4347.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA RENTAL OPENINGS
Welcome to the KROX Housing Rental page. We have houses, apartments, land, and commercial space for rent listed below. To get a listing on this page, stop by KROX Radio (208 South Main Street in Crookston or mail it to the same address. We only charge $30 per week or $100 per month. Payment must be made in advance. If you have any questions call KROX at 218-281-1140.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES 2022 HOMECOMING COURT
The Crookston High School’s Homecoming week is coming up next week from Monday, October 3 to the 7, and has announced the candidates for the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen! The list of candidates are:. Queen: Libby Salentine, Stella Duden, Hannah Brouse, Carly Brown, and Abby Borowicz. King: Tanner...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATES FINE ARTS BOARD RECEIVES OVER $5,000 IN SUMMER SCHOLARSHIPS
The Pirate Fine Arts Board recently met and received reports on summer scholarships awarded totaling more than $5,000. All are students at Crookston High School. Pictured from left to right: Meliyah Durham plays cello and attended the North Valley Youth Orchestra summer camp in Grand Forks. Xander Kuchen was chosen by audition to sing tenor in the Minnesota All-State Choir. David Threatt was chosen by audition to play the french horn in the Minnesota All-State Band. Hannah Leckie represented the Crookston High School band that marched recently at the Minnesota State Fair, the Burnsville Potato Days, the Crookston Ox Cart Days parade, and the Potato Bowl Parade in Grand Forks. All activities were supported by the Pirate Fine Arts Boosters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
kvrr.com
Trial Of Northern Minnesota Man Accused of Killing His Wife Begins
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) — The trial of an Oklee, Minnesota man charged with killing his wife in July 2021 is underway in Thief River Falls. Eric Reinbold went into hiding after the incident and wasn’t arrested for nearly a month until a trail camera captured his whereabouts near property owned by his parents.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY
The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
valleynewslive.com
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26. Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
kvrr.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
kvrr.com
Man Hit & Killed By Train In Downtown Fargo Identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators told them a person was hit on the tracks.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GRAND THEATRE TO HOLD FREE FALL FAMILY MOVIE THIS SATURDAY
The Crookston Grand Theatre is holding a Free Fall Family Movie on Saturday, October 1, at 1:00 p.m. for all families to come and see a free mystery family movie and enjoy all of their favorite movie concessions. The Theatre hasn’t revealed what the movie is to keep it a...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPOINTS “CORKY” REYNOLDS AS CITY ADMINISTRATOR AND SETS PRELIMINARY LEVY AT 18.15%
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met to approve their financials for September and their October Housing Assistant Payments. The board approved both motions unanimously.
lakesarearadio.net
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
Comments / 0