Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Blood donors needed before Hurricane Ian hits
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Florida prepares for the impacts of the hurricane, local blood centers are joining preparedness efforts by gathering blood donors to stay fully stocked before the storm hits. The need for blood is at an all-time high to ensure patients in those impacted areas have access...
WTVM
Georgia ranks No. 1 for business; Kemp visits area to discuss economy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp stopped in our area today at the Kia Georgia Training Center to discuss Hurricane Ian and tout the progress the Peach state has made in recovering from the pandemic. This visit was part of a major announcement that Georgia is ranked as the...
WTVM
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
(Gray News) - Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida. Gray Television station WWSB in Sarasota is providing live coverage of the storm. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
WTVM
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida on Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
WTVM
Ga. Mortgage Assistance Program: Millions of dollars available to homeowners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been almost 3 years and we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Just like some covid symptoms, one thing that might still linger from the virus is the impact of people losing income during the pandemic. That loss has cost some people their homes, but now there is help available.
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: The help of doulas during pregnancy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women are making a certain decision during pregnancies more often. They want the services of a doula to help them through their pregnancies. Our Dee Armstrong spoke with a mom about her experience of using a doula - and spoke with the doula herself!. Every year,...
WTVM
UPDATE: Alabama Driver License Division statewide network outage resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The ALEA statewide network outage has been resolved. Alabama citizens can now visit Driver License offices in-person to renew licenses along with the online services, per State Trooper Kendra McKinney. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Georgia Power proposes 12% rate increase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I think it’s inappropriate for you guys to raise this thing every time I turn around, that’s inappropriate behavior,” says angry customer over proposed rate increase. “I do know there are a lot of people who are unable to pay their utility bills,” says a church leader who opposes the rate hike. “Don’t raise my rates,” says another customer opposing the increase.
WTVM
Bill proposed to eliminate first 3 mental healthcare copays for vets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A proposed bill could eliminate the first three mental health copays for veterans each year. The Remove Copays Act would pay for outpatient mental health and substance abuse each year. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, about 41 percent, or about 1.7 million veterans, have...
WTVM
ADPH to disable social media comments
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) announced Monday that it would be disabling comments on all of its social media posts. In a post on Facebook, the ADPH announced that the comments would be disabled starting on Oct. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice.
WTVM
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
Comments / 0