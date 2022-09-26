ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Daily Mail

Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges for 'creating a mass panic' by pretending that there was someone armed with a gun

Students who 'pranked' a school administrator by pretending a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, are facing criminal charges. Pupils ran for their lives after school girls approached a staff member and told them they had seen someone carrying again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jason's World

Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.
Distractify

TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response

Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#School Shooting#School Safety#School Closing#Linus K12#Republican#Wxyxz Tv
Upworthy

8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood

This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department to stop teachers ‘brainwashing’ children

Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to “defund” the Department of Education to prevent teachers from “brainwashing” American children.The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made the bizarre threat as she warmed up the crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night.Mr Trump is visiting the state to support Republican candidate for US Senate, J D Vance, who is involved in a tight race with Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, as well as Congressman Jim Jordan.“If the government wants to replace parents and brainwash children, you know what, we will just defund the Department of Education,” she said,In an...
GEORGIA STATE
arkansasadvocate.com

Lawmakers authorize almost $55 million in recovery funds for school districts

More than $54.8 million in federal relief funds will be disbursed to 26 school districts following approval by an Arkansas Legislative Council subcommittee Wednesday. The action marked the panel’s seventh round of review of school districts’ spending plans since July, when the council strongly recommended that schools use American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to provide retention and recruitment bonuses to teachers and staff.
ARKANSAS STATE
Chalkbeat

Hoax threats are traumatizing my students

I had naively assumed that my chosen profession wouldn’t involve guns being pointed at me. Having grown up in England, I didn’t even see a gun in real life until I taught in an American high school. Now, however, teachers like me are being asked to see intense armed-police responses to hoax threats, like the one that took place last week at our high school, as routine. The rationale: We’re better...
DENVER, CO
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy