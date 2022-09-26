Read full article on original website
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education
If it were not for the dozens of bright-eyed, energetic fourth- and fifth-grade Florida students that Michelle Lucas teaches math and science to each and every day, she’s unsure she would have stuck with her job as a Broward County public school teacher so long. Historically low pay made...
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
Teacher removed from Florida school after arguing with student in viral TikTok
A teacher has been removed from a school in Florida after they got into an argument with a student and it subsequently went viral on TikTok. While it may have started out as a place for creatives to express themselves and show off their work, TikTok has become a pretty broad church with a wide range of content on the app.
Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges for 'creating a mass panic' by pretending that there was someone armed with a gun
Students who 'pranked' a school administrator by pretending a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, are facing criminal charges. Pupils ran for their lives after school girls approached a staff member and told them they had seen someone carrying again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.
Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents
This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.
TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response
Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood
This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
Mat-Su School Board instates one minute of silence for schools at beginning of each day
The schools in the Mat-Su will have one minute of silence at the beginning of each day. On a vote of five to one, the Mat-Su School Board enacted a school district policy on Wednesday, one that has students and teachers observing 60 seconds of silence each school day. That...
After his brother died by suicide, this teacher changed how he talks to students about mental health
Every day at the start of his classes, Nick Orr, a high school science teacher in Nevada, said he checks in with his students about their mental health. It's a practice Orr said he began doing after his own brother Anthony died by suicide shortly after graduating high school in 2020.
Louisiana High School Students Say They Were Tricked into Attending Religious Event Framed as College Career Field Trip
East Baton Rouge high school students and parents are outraged after 2100 students were bused to a college career fair field trip that turned out to be a controversial religious event. Dozens of parents and students complained that a "Day of Hope" event was initially billed as a college career...
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department to stop teachers ‘brainwashing’ children
Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to “defund” the Department of Education to prevent teachers from “brainwashing” American children.The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made the bizarre threat as she warmed up the crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night.Mr Trump is visiting the state to support Republican candidate for US Senate, J D Vance, who is involved in a tight race with Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, as well as Congressman Jim Jordan.“If the government wants to replace parents and brainwash children, you know what, we will just defund the Department of Education,” she said,In an...
Champion School District elementary principal suspended for 'insensitive and improper comment'
A Champion School District Elementary principal was off the job for three days for making what the school is calling "an insensitive and improper comment" to a teacher in the district earlier this month. On Aug. 26, the school board approved three days of unpaid leave for Central Elementary principal...
Virginia students plan walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies
Virginia public school students across the state plan to walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest new model policies that aim to roll back certain protections for transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education this month released proposed policies to prevent transgender students from using restrooms or locker...
Parents were demonized for demanding schools reopen sooner. Now, we know they were right.
You can't say we didn't warn you. In 2020 and 2021, parents across the United States said repeatedly and passionately that keeping schools closed because of the pandemic would hurt student achievement. Now, the results are in – and they're not good. The National Center for Education Statistics recently...
Thousands Of Students In Virginia Hosted A Walkout Over New Anti-Trans School Policies
“I don’t know what these policies are going to mean for the people I love and for myself."
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
Lawmakers authorize almost $55 million in recovery funds for school districts
More than $54.8 million in federal relief funds will be disbursed to 26 school districts following approval by an Arkansas Legislative Council subcommittee Wednesday. The action marked the panel’s seventh round of review of school districts’ spending plans since July, when the council strongly recommended that schools use American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to provide retention and recruitment bonuses to teachers and staff.
Hoax threats are traumatizing my students
I had naively assumed that my chosen profession wouldn’t involve guns being pointed at me. Having grown up in England, I didn’t even see a gun in real life until I taught in an American high school. Now, however, teachers like me are being asked to see intense armed-police responses to hoax threats, like the one that took place last week at our high school, as routine. The rationale: We’re better...
