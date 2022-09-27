ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumann, AR

actionnews5.com

Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another woman is indicted for the death of a toddler who was left in a hot car outside a North Memphis daycare earlier this year. Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 64-year-old Dessie X of Millington was indicted on felony counts of aggravated child neglect of a child under age 8 and criminally negligent homicide.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to recover from severe injuries after a car wreck back in July. For the past three months, 17-year-old M’Leia Allen has been recovering from severe facial and body burns,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Adult, child injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adult and a child were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condeition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officer responded to a shooting on Bryan Street around 8:18 a.m. to find the man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene. No suspect information...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after crash on White Station Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating its third fatal pedestrian crash this week. According to a spokesperson for the department, the driver was on White Station Road when they struck a curb, two parked cars, two pedestrians and a tree. One of the pedestrians died. The second...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured in afternoon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Mound early Friday morning. Memphis Police Department says the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue. The victim died on the scene. According to MPD, the driver...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. DA, MPD Chief announces new Cold Case Unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s office along with Memphis Police have announced their plans to create a new Cold Case Unit. The DA’s office says that this unit will help law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved homicides and violent sexual assault cases.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian dead after crash outside Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car Thursday morning outside a Memphis hospital. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at 3960 New Covington Pike which is the address for Methodist North Hospital. The victim died on the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Animal Cruelty#Trash Cans#Police#Trumann Animal Shelter
actionnews5.com

Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Millington man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WMC) - A Millington man pleaded guilty to federal charges regarding his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Ronald Sandlin, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Investigators say Sandlin posted on Facebook days before that...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed after an early morning crash Thursday. The crash happened at Austin Peay Highway and Joslyn Street between 3 and 3:30 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer. One of the people involved was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on what led...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong. A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants. Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis moving company sends truckloads of supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Ian walloped the Florida coastline as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Armstrong Relocation is jumping into action to bring relief to those affected by the storm. As early as sunrise Thursday morning, the Memphis moving company already shipped off around 40,000 pounds of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Brothers honored for saving lives through organ donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two young men who lost their lives in 2020 after a deadly car crash were honored Friday night for saving the lives of several strangers through organ donation. In 2020, T.J. Smith, his younger brother Tyronzen Smith, and another person were killed in a car crash.
COVINGTON, TN

