Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Alabama Football: Bold Prediction time for the Arkansas game

Thursday or Friday each game week is Alabama Football Bold Prediction time. It is a fun, mostly serious exercise of trying to predict what will happen in an upcoming game. Timid predictions are inexcusably boring, so there is always an effort to be bold. Even stressing boldness, so far this season most of the predictions have been correct.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban discusses what Miss Terry means to the Alabama program

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, are Tuscaloosa royalty at this point. They’ve been at Alabama since 2007 and have won 6 titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban is often quick to credit Miss Terry for the role she has on the team’s success, and he did so again on Thursday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Tuscaloosa, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

On Saturday, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School - Tuscaloosa football team will have a game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race

On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County school plans for new high school football stadium

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood High School has a new football stadium in the works. The new stadium will be built across the street from the school on Miners Memorial Highway in Brookwood. The Tuscaloosa County School Board approved the project on Tuesday. The price tag will be around $18 million and school leaders expect the stadium to be built just in time for when the football season begins next fall.
BROOKWOOD, AL
Kristy Curry
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Hurricane Ian evacuees staying at hotels in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Hurricane Ian evacuees have traveled to west Alabama, seeking shelter at Tuscaloosa hotels. Four evacuees from the Tampa area have rooms at the Sure Stay Hotel, including Khristina Smith. “This hotel in general was wonderful with us and other folks who evacuated the state,” Smith said. “They took great care of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hotelnewsresource.com

The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022

With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
105.1 The Block

Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge

One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
960 The Ref

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
HELENA, AL
