ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute

The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
CARS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Motorious

426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale

This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
CHICAGO, IL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Nashville, TN
Cars
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cars
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Motorious

Offset Dodge Charger Crash Drama Continues

Offset, who if you don't know is a rapper who’s married to Cardi B, got in a big crash while in his 2018 Dodge Charger back on November 11, 2020, and the drama is still going strong. There have been accusations Offset was the one who caused the accident, while he maintains he didn’t, and it’s just been a nasty legal battle ever since.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Road & Track

The McLaren Artura Meets Spectacular Expectations

Ever wonder how real racers find that brake point? The best can push it by a hundredth of a second or even a thousandth. I’ve asked a few how they do it, and the answers vary. But the truth is, finding that precise brake point is as impossible to describe as entropy or string theory. The driver knows how much aero and grip his race car has and what angle and condition the tarmac is affording him. Then, and only then, the Chief Commander in the Sky tells the driver’s brain to tell his toe to press the brake now.
CARS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida still battling for this 5-star Notre Dame decommit

After five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley decommitted from Notre Dame, Florida quickly emerged as one of three contenders for his services along with Alabama and Ohio State. Keeley grew up a fan of the Gators and has visited twice since Billy Napier arrived to lead the program. UF played host to him during the weekend of the Kentucky game, but it wasn’t the official visits the family hoped for. Corey Bender of Gators Online spoke with Keeley’s mother, Janické, and she said that UF is limiting official visits to the Oct. 15 game against LSU or December. They still “went through it all” on the unofficial visit, in case Keeley can’t get back for an official.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Robb Report

The First Lamborghini 63 Speedboat in North America Just Hit the Water in Miami

Tecnomar’s highly coveted Lamborghini 63 has finally made it stateside. The Italian Sea Group just delivered the first ferociously styled, high-speed motoryacht in North America to Prestige Marine in Miami. The 63 references the yacht’s length in feet, the Raging Bull’s 1963 foundation and the fact that just 63 of these $3.5 million speedsters will be made. “We are honored to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4,000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida,” CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami Brett David said in a statement. The 63-footer, which was named Best Weekend Cruiser...
MIAMI, FL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Ferraris#Tn#Lamborghini#Roswell#Ga#Toyota
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy