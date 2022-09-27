Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
CARS・
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Offset Dodge Charger Crash Drama Continues
Offset, who if you don't know is a rapper who’s married to Cardi B, got in a big crash while in his 2018 Dodge Charger back on November 11, 2020, and the drama is still going strong. There have been accusations Offset was the one who caused the accident, while he maintains he didn’t, and it’s just been a nasty legal battle ever since.
Road & Track
The McLaren Artura Meets Spectacular Expectations
Ever wonder how real racers find that brake point? The best can push it by a hundredth of a second or even a thousandth. I’ve asked a few how they do it, and the answers vary. But the truth is, finding that precise brake point is as impossible to describe as entropy or string theory. The driver knows how much aero and grip his race car has and what angle and condition the tarmac is affording him. Then, and only then, the Chief Commander in the Sky tells the driver’s brain to tell his toe to press the brake now.
CARS・
Florida still battling for this 5-star Notre Dame decommit
After five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley decommitted from Notre Dame, Florida quickly emerged as one of three contenders for his services along with Alabama and Ohio State. Keeley grew up a fan of the Gators and has visited twice since Billy Napier arrived to lead the program. UF played host to him during the weekend of the Kentucky game, but it wasn’t the official visits the family hoped for. Corey Bender of Gators Online spoke with Keeley’s mother, Janické, and she said that UF is limiting official visits to the Oct. 15 game against LSU or December. They still “went through it all” on the unofficial visit, in case Keeley can’t get back for an official.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman uses social media to help find mom whose home flooded in Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian pummeled Fort Myers, Florida, where Beth Booker's mom lives.
The First Lamborghini 63 Speedboat in North America Just Hit the Water in Miami
Tecnomar’s highly coveted Lamborghini 63 has finally made it stateside. The Italian Sea Group just delivered the first ferociously styled, high-speed motoryacht in North America to Prestige Marine in Miami. The 63 references the yacht’s length in feet, the Raging Bull’s 1963 foundation and the fact that just 63 of these $3.5 million speedsters will be made. “We are honored to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4,000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida,” CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami Brett David said in a statement. The 63-footer, which was named Best Weekend Cruiser...
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama Soccer Travels To Georgia As Top 5 Team
Thursday, the Alabama women's soccer team will face Georgia in Athens with a No. 5 beside its name. The Crimson Tide received its highest ranking in program history on Tuesday after a pair of conference wins at Tennessee and vs. Texas A&M over the past week. Now, coach Wes Hart's...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 1