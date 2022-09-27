Read full article on original website
Learning forest to be protected through collaboration
MOUNT DESERT — An environmentally significant parcel of land in the Babson Creek watershed is now under permanent conservation easement as part of a collaborative project between The Community School of Mount Desert Island and Maine Coast Heritage Trust. According to TCS Founding Director Jasmine Smith, the 72-acre Babson...
NOAA schedules in-person scoping session
ELLSWORTH — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will hold an in-person scoping meeting in Portland Oct. 5 to collect public input on modifications to the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan. The measures aim to reduce the risk of death and serious injury caused by U.S. commercial fishing gear to endangered North Atlantic right whales.
Island police log for week of Sept. 29
Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sargeant Drive on Saturday where a disabled 2021 Chevrolet Spark was found on Eagle Lake Road after it had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, Sophia Watras, 19, of Hancock, admitted to using her cell phone while driving, according to the police log. Watras was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report by quickest means and operating without a license.
