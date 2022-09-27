Read full article on original website
ECMI begins season Oct. 6
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute opens its 2022-2023 season of Midday Concerts at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, with a performance by The Silver Duo, with Noreen Silver on cello and Phillip Silver on piano. The concert will be held in person in the Moore Community Center Theater...
Pencil drawings on display at Southwest Harbor Library in October
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Visit the Southwest Harbor Public Library in October to view the colored pencil drawings of Katrina Linscott, including original images from her French and English children’s book “Disco and Me: An Unexpected Adventure in Quebec,” which received the Skipping Stones Honor Award for being an exceptional contribution to multicultural awareness in children’s literature.
Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Abbe Museum
BAR HARBOR — Firefly the Hybrid and Humble G tha Fiddla will light up the Abbe Museum’s backyard in October. Penobscot artist Firefly the Hybrid returns for Indigenous 2022 on Oct. 8 from 7:30-9:30 p.m., joined by Cleveland-based Humble G tha Fiddla. This immersive performance at the museum marks Maine’s fourth Indigenous Peoples’ Day in an event sponsored by Healthy Acadia, College of the Atlantic, The Jackson Laboratory and the Abbe Museum.
Learn to carve a kestrel in online class
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carve a life-size American kestrel in basswood under the guidance of carver-in-residence Steve Valleau in an eight-week online class starting Oct. 22. All materials, except a mount, will be provided. Sign up by Oct. 8 to ensure materials are in hand by class time. The fees...
Is La Rochelle haunted?
BAR HARBOR — For the first time ever, the Bar Harbor Historical Society and Bar Harbor Ghost Tours are partnering to present The Ghosts of La Rochelle. This free, fun Halloween event for adults and children will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the mansion at 127 West St. in Bar Harbor. Museum admission will be free for all guests.
Talk explores how public lands were saved in America
BAR HARBOR — The story of how America’s public lands – our city parks, national forests and wilderness areas – came into being can be traced to a few conservation pioneers and protégés who shaped policy and advocated for open spaces. Join author Jeffrey...
Richard (Dick) Maurice Salisbury
Dick knew his Lord and Savior and finally met Him face to face on the morning of Sept. 25, 2022, with a sudden and unexpected passage from the earthly to the Eternal. Dick was born in Bar Harbor on March 20, 1936, to Everett J. Salisbury and Louise (Marshall) Salisbury of Hulls Cove.
MCCF hires new executive director
STONINGTON — The board of directors of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, a nonprofit with a mission to sustain fisheries and coastal communities in Maine, has announced the hiring of Alexa Dayton as the organization’s new executive director. . Dayton brings more than 25 years of leadership experience...
Hedge fund would be the majority owner of trash plant under agreement
HAMPDEN — Investment firm Revere Capital Advisors would be the majority owner of a new company poised to take over the now-shuttered trash plant in Hampden, the Municipal Review Committee reported in a Sept. 26 letter updating its membership about the sale of the property. The nonprofit MRC represents...
Island police log for week of Sept. 29
Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sargeant Drive on Saturday where a disabled 2021 Chevrolet Spark was found on Eagle Lake Road after it had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, Sophia Watras, 19, of Hancock, admitted to using her cell phone while driving, according to the police log. Watras was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report by quickest means and operating without a license.
