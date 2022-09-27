Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sargeant Drive on Saturday where a disabled 2021 Chevrolet Spark was found on Eagle Lake Road after it had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, Sophia Watras, 19, of Hancock, admitted to using her cell phone while driving, according to the police log. Watras was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report by quickest means and operating without a license.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO