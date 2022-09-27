ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneers' rally falls short in closing seconds to Stafford

IOWA COLONY - Sometimes even a heartbreaking loss can serve an effective notice. A message, the Iowa Colony Pioneers delivered to the rest of the 12-4A Division I gridiron cast, despite being on the short end of a 25-20 squeaker to the Stafford Spartans, Thursday night at AISD Freedom Field.
